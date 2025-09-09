The former Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker believes Rodgers has had enough at Parkhead

After a disastrous transfer window for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers will be looking to leave Celtic once his contract is up in the summer, according to a Sky Sports Pundit.

Following Nicolas Kuhn’s move to Como FC and Adam Idah’s move to Swansea City during the transfer window, Celtic failed to acquire suitable replacements for their big money departures. On a frantic Deadline Day, Rodgers was looking here, there and everywhere for a striker but ended up having to settle for free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Following The Hoops shock exit from the Champions League, Rodgers made it clear he needed more financial backing from the board. However, the late window carnage shows that the Celtic hierarchy weren’t prepared to give him the funds he desired. Former Rangers striker, Kris Boyd believes ‘it’s over’ for the Celtic boss and thinks there’s no chance of a contract renewal now.

Rodgers reign at Parkhead ‘finished’

Speaking on The Sun’s flagship ‘Go Ballistic’ programme, Boyd said: “I think Rodgers will be in charge for the weekend and his press conference this week will be interesting. But there is no doubt that it’s finished — it’s over with Brendan Rodgers and Celtic. A couple of weeks ago you felt there was maybe a contract on the table. That won’t be there now.

“There is clearly a disagreement between Rodgers and the hierarchy, whoever that may be. I can’t see him being there beyond the summer. Whether he gets to the summer, that’s a different question. I am not sure he will. I don’t think he will walk away because of what he has said previously. It might be a case that it comes to a mutual agreement — but we all know what that means.”

Rodgers has always said he plans to see out his three-year contract at Celtic Park, however with ongoing uncertainty prevalent in the East End of Glasgow, Hoops fans will be hoping he keeps to his word. There were murmurs that the Northern Irishman could be headed to Nottingham Forest but it looks like they’ve opted for former Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou instead.

Boyd says Celtic Boss’ situation is ‘a full-blown crisis’

The pundit believes that Rodgers has been adequately backed financially in previous seasons. He said: “Rodgers has spent a helluva lot of money and for the board to get all the blame is wrong for me. There was a big outlay on players last summer who don’t regularly start games.

“Can Celtic trust him to strengthen their squad for another manager to come in? I don’t think they can. Celtic won’t change their transfer policy because it has been successful. Why would you rip that up for a manager who is in the final months of his contract?”

“Brendan Rodgers has come full circle in their eyes. Some of them didn’t want him back and now they are saying you couldn’t grudge him walking away like he did the first time. It is a full-blown crisis. People are stripping back everything.”