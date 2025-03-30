Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have an area of the squad needing looked at in the summer and I’ve watched one possible option.

Celtic will be in the left-back market this summer after Brendan Rodgers’ Saturday night admission.

Greg Taylor is out of contract in the summer and the boss has admitted he’s likely to move on. Kieran Tierney is coming in during the summer but he has been hit with injury issues in recent years at Arsenal, so solid cover is going to be needed as managing his loaded will become a factor.

That will leave the boss with options to consider. One of which could be Adam Montgomery, who’s future at Parkhead is sealed until the summer of 2027. I was at the Falkirk Stadium and got to see the talent in action as his loan club, Queen’s Park, contested the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Livingston.

Why Rodgers must consider Montgomery

Yes, look at the scoreline of Livingston 5-0 Queen’s Park and you’ll wonder where it went wrong. But Montgomery was by far the best player on the park, at least from this observer’s view in the press box. Up against Tete Yengi initially who looked about a foot taller than him, he had him in his pocket and even won headers against him. At times he’d invert inside the park and put a couple of teasing balls into the box for attackers to attack.

With Rodgers’ side dominating the ball and attacking chances in most domestic games, Montgomery showed in this that going forward he can be a threat and in defence he did all he could to stem the Livi tide. Injuries then hit the backline and he carried himself well as a makeshift centre-back on occasion and he popped up at left wing too. Yes, there could be a clamour for Jeffrey Schlupp permanently amid his impressive loan from Crystal Palace but a high wage be needed there.

A dip into the transfer market could also be had. But in Montgomery, on this showing, there’s a young attack-minded full-back who looks capable of stepping up a level. Contracted until 2027, with Stephen Welsh’s future uncertain amid a loan in Belgium, Montgomery could also add to the homegrown quota for UEFA competitions. If nothing else, Rodgers could benefit from at least seeing what Montgomery has developed out on loan in pre-season and perhaps some early campaign opportunities next term.

He’s had loans at Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Fleetwood Town and now Queen’s Park, experience has been built and it is the time to assess it. Rodgers has said on Taylor: "It's probably more likely now that Greg will move on than stay, which is a big shame for me because I love him as a person - and I love his game because it's suited to how we work. It's not financial, but I respect his position because he wants to feel he'll play every week. Whoever is in next year with Kieran will still play a lot of games, but my feeling is that Greg may well move on.”

Cup final dejection

In the here and now, there was dejection for Montgomery and his teammates in the wake of a cup humbling. Manager Steven MacLean said: “We've got a lot of young players in there and they've got to learn. If they don't learn, it will be a harsh reality in football. I've had my career as a player and I know what it's like. It's about trying to get that across to them and it's up to them. They've got to learn as well. It's for us to try and teach them as well. We are young but they've got to learn quickly or it's not going to be easy.

“It was 5-0, not acceptable, but we actually started the game really well. We had an opportunity and then another half chance. If we go ahead then maybe the game is different. We lose a third goal in the start of the second half and the game has gone. It's just about reactions. It wasn't an acceptable result and we've got to take ownership of that. We've got to make sure that we pick ourselves up. I think everyone has seen what goes against us with injuries and stuff. We've got a big injury list as it is. We spoke about it in there, we've got to take responsibility. We've got what we've got for the rest of the season player-wise. We've got to show a bit of leadership and a bottle as well. It's maybe not about ability, it's about showing the right character. As a group, we've got to take ownership. The manager beforehand lost his job. I think everybody has got to be part of the reason that happened. We've got to go and try and make it right on Wednesday night."