The Israeli winger has racked up an imressive 15 goals and 11 assists for the Parkhead club in his debut season

Celtic winger Liel Abada has earned his place among Europe’s top performing stars after his effectiveness in the final third of the pitch placed him in alongside some esteemed company.

The Hoops current top goal scorer, a £3.5million signing from Maccabi Petah Tikva last summer, has slotted into manager Ange Postecoglou’s system with ease.

The 20-year-old Israeli international has enjoyed a debut season to remember at Parkhead, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Celtic's Liel Abada celebrates putting Celtic two up in the Alloa cup win - his latest game-changing contribution representing the 19th goal action he has contributed in a hugely impressive debut season at the club for the mere 20-year-old. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

His inspired form means Abada is one of just five players from the continent’s top leagues to have hit double figures on both charts this season, a study has revealed.

Football Talent Scout shared a post on Twitter which placed Abada just behind Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (17G, 17A) and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee (17G, 10A), on loan at Anderlecht.

Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz (10G, 14A) and Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek (11G, 14A) complete the table.

To give his form some context, Abada has registered a goal or an assist for every 122 minutes he has played.

Team-mate Felipe Jota has also provided 11 assists but a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign has prevented the on loan Benfica star of reaching Abada’s impressive numbers.

Meanwhile, Celtic misfit Boli Bolingoli has shared a video on his Instagram page (@bbolingoli) of himself training alone in Belgium.

Boli Bolingoli of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The left-sided player, who had a loan spell with Russian outfit FC Ufa terminated earlier this month, remains out of the first-team picture at Parkhead.