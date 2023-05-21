20 years on from that dramatic night in southern Spain, we take a look back at the 2003 UEFA Cup final

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Celtic reaching the UEFA Cup final in Seville when Portuguese giants Porto shattered their dreams of winning a first European trophy for 36 years.

Prior to the game, no club from Scotland or Portugal had ever lifted the trophy as 80,000 Hoops supporters descended on the Spanish city having watched their team dispose of Blackburn Rovers, Celta Vigo, VfB Stuttgart, Liverpool and Boavista on route to the final.

Martin O’Neill’s side came from behind on two occasions against the Primeira Liga champions in searing temperatures in the Andalusian capital before Porto snatched a late extra-time winner, with the Hoops reduced to ten men after Bobo Balde was sent off.

Derlei opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, only for Swedish striker Henrik Larsson to bring Celtic back on level terms two minutes into the second half after heading home Didier Agathe’s cross in what was his 200th goal for the club. Porto’s lead was restored through Russian attacker Dimitri Alenitchev after 54 minutes before Larsson equalised again, this time producing a moment of magic after rising unmarked to bullet a header from Alan Thompson’s corner past goalkeeper Vitor Baia.

Backed by an extremely noisy travelling support at the Estadio Olimpico, the match went into extra-time, with Larsson’s double rekindling hopes of Celtic adding to their famous 1967 European Cup win in Lisbon.

However, just four minutes into the first period of extra-time, towering defender Balde was shown a red card for a second bookable offence following a rash challenge on Derlei. And that setback proved the final nail in Celtic’s coffin when Brazilian star Derlei collected a loose ball and fired past the stranded Rab Douglas.

There was still tie for Porto’s Nuno Valente to receive his marching orders in the closing seconds but Celtic could not mount another comeback to force a penalty shoot-out and O’Neill’s gallant squad were left disconsolate.

Starting XI: Rab Douglas, Bobo Balde, Johan Mjällby, Joos Valgaeren, Didier Agathe, Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert, Stiliyan Petrov, Alan Thompson, Chris Sutton, Henrik Larsson. Subs: Ulrik Laursen, Jackie McNamara, Shaun Maloney

Unused: Magnus Hedman (GK), Mohammed Sylla, David Fernández, Jamie Smith

1 . The Celtic players huddle together to receive some final pre-match instructions from captain Paul Lambert at the Estadio Olimpico.

2 . Striker Henrik Larsson is sent flying up in the air by the challenge from Porto defender Jorge Costa.

3 . Didier Agathe manages to take the ball past Porto midfielder Maniche.

4 . Tens of thousands of Celtic fans arrived in Seville for the match as supporters who were lucky enough to snap up tickets watch the action unfold.