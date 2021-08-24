The Hoops are in action again on Thursday night.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic head into their Europa League qualification second leg clash with AZ Alkmaar in rude health.

Not only do they have a two-goal advantage in their back pocket, but they also travel to the Netherlands off the back of a 6-0 thrashing against St. Mirren at the weekend.

But how can fans keep an eye on on their latest European adventure this week?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does AZ Alkmaar vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: AZ Alkmaar vs Celtic

What: Europa League

Where: AFAS Stadion

When: Thursday, August 26th, 7.15pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage commencing at 6.45pm.

Viewers can also stream the game live via the Premier Sports player.

What’s the team news ahead of AZ Alkmaar vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou welcomed Ryan Christie back to his starting XI against St. Mirren on Saturday, and should have a fairly similar squad to pick from again on Thursday evening.