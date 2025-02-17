Is Celtic vs Bayern Munich on TV? How to watch the Champions League play-off clash

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic’s visit to Munich this week.

Celtic have their last chance to secure a place in the Champions League round of 16 this week as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in an all-to-play-for second leg showdown.

After finishing inside the top 24 in the newly revamped league stage, the Hoops were drawn against Vincent Kompany’s side. The two are battling it out to join the automatic eight in the next round — Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa are already through.

We’ve listed everything you need to know ahead of the deciding play-off clash between Celtic and Bayern this week, including how you can watch the action live.

When is Celtic vs Bayern Munich?

Following their first leg play-off meeting in Glasgow, Celtic will make the trip to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, February 18th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20.00 GMT.

What happened in the first leg of Celtic vs Bayern Munich?

Celtic have some work to put in this week as they head into the clash with Bayern 2-1 down. Thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane, the Bundesliga powerhouses hold a slim advantage as they prepare for the second leg on home soil.

The Hoops were able to score a late goal through Daizen Maeda to half the deficit at Parkhead, but there’s still a lot to do when they kick off in Munich. Whoever comes out on top will come up against either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 next month.

Is Celtic vs Bayern Munich on TV?

Tuesday’s clash won’t be shown on TV but there is an option for fans to tune into the action via a live stream.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the full match, with coverage starting at 18.30 GMT. The match will be included for Prime subscribers but new customers can also watch the action for free via a 30-day free trial. Subscriptions will auto-renew at £8.99 per month following the end of the trial, but you can cancel at any time.

The match can be streamed through any compatible device, including a Smart TV, laptop or mobile phone. You can find out more here.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich injury latest

James Forrest is expected back ‘in the coming weeks’ as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Brendan Rodgers provided an update on the winger and had a lot of praise for his efforts this season. However, he is not expected to be fit in time to face Bayern.

“He's a brilliant player and made a great contribution at the beginning of the season for us as well. He'll be a great addition when he comes back. He's nowhere near that [a possible return this week]. He is just planting his foot out on the grass yesterday for the first time. It's going to be still a few weeks yet.”

Paulo Bernardo is also of action after picking up an ankle problem during Celtic’s 5-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup. Rodgers has confirmed Bernardo will be out ‘for four or five weeks’.