Here are the player ratings after Celtic faced off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Celtic lost 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round play-off against Bayern Munich.

The Hoops thought they had got off to the dream start inside 30 seconds when Nicolas Kuhn curled past Manuel Neuer to send the decibel levels in and around the Parkhead area soaring. But it was cut out for offside with Adam Idah obstructing the Bayern keeper’s view.

Vincent Kompany’s side took control of the ball from there and Celtic were forced to absorb their share of away pressure. Harry Kane shot a warning flare that forced a good save from Kasper Schmeichel as Bayern started to go through elite gears.

They then hit the accelerator either side of half-time with clinical goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane. Daizen Maeda was working hard to find a goal but the German giants were proving a tough nut to crack.

The Japanese forward’s suspension being reduced proved key as from a corner, the ball was bundled towards Maeda and struck into the net. That was after a VAR check had denied Engels a crack at Neuer from 12 yards with all the momentum with the home team.

It wasn’t enough though as they face a daunting task. Brendan Rodgers’ side must now go to Munich needing a major comeback to make the last 16. Here is how the Celtic players rated via WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6.4/10

Super save to deny Harry Kane. Did all the basics well.

Alistair Johnston - 7.5/10

A physically-demanding night against a rapid left-flank. The highest-rated Hoops man.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.1/10

As tough as it comes for the centre-back pairing vs Kane. Did well overall but second goal will frustrate him.

Auston Trusty - 6.8/10

Does so well to keep things alive at the goal. Had to be mentally switched on all game.

Greg Taylor - 6/10

Beat by Olise for the goal in an unfortunate moment.

Callum McGregor 6.1/10

Looked to keep things ticking over in a game of elite nature.

Arne Engels 6.3/10

Perhaps unfortunate to be denied a penalty. Crossed in the ball that sparked a reducing of the deficit. Seemed to let Kane go for the second.

Reo Hatate 6.7/10

A couple of bright moments on the ball. Had some cracks at the goal too.

Nicolas Kuhn - 6.2/10

Almost made a moment that would be replayed at the club for years to come.

Adam Idah - 5.9/10

Provided a physical presence. Could have positioned himself better at the opener that never was.

A surprise inclusion for the game after suspension revoked. So key and in a great moment. The Parkhead roadrunner coming up trumps with a vital goal.

Subs: Jota, Yang, Schlupp