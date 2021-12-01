Previous meetings between the two sides have been closely contested and Thursday night’s intriguing clash under the Parkhead floodlights has the makings of another classic

Celtic will aim to stretch their unbeaten Premiership run to nine games when they welcome Hearts to Parkhead on Thursday night.

After their Europa League disappointment last week, the Hoops battled past Aberdeen 2-1 at the weekend, with goals from Jota and skipper Callum McGregor cancelling out Lewis Ferguson’s equaliser.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou’s side have really found their stride domestically and will hope a victory over the Jambos couple with a Rangers defeat to Hibs on Wednesday will allow them to close the gap at the top of the table to just a solitary point.

Hearts will provide another stern test and manager Robbie Neilson will be hoping for a repeat of their 2-1 success on the opening day of the season in July when defender John Souttar converted an 89th minute winner.

Their recent record at Parkhead does not make for pleasant reading (last win came in the Scottish Cup in 2012), despite running the Hoops close on their two previous trips to Glasgow.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Hearts kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Hearts

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Thursday, December 2nd, kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm. It is also available to stream via the Sky Go app.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can buy a Now TV Sports Pass to stream the game live for £9.98

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Hearts?

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou will receive a major pre-match boost as midfield duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton return to the matchday squad.

Bitton missed Sunday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen with a head knock and Australian international Rogic is nearing a return to full fitness, which will give Postecoglou a major selection dilemma after James McCarthy impressed in a holding midfield role against the Dons.

Centre-back Carl Starfelt and left-back Greg Taylor are also said to be “not too far away” from recovering from hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is confident midfielder Beni Baningime will be available for selection, despite being stretched off against St Mirren at the weekend.

The 33-year-old’s injury is reportedly not as bad as first feared and could record in time to face the Hoops.