Ange Postecoglou will bid to secure his first piece of silverware as Hoops manager with the first trophy of the season up for grabs at Hampden Park

Celtic head into Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian in impressive form as they look to extend their six-match unbeaten run and get their hands on the first trophy of the season.

The Hoops have made drastic improvement in the competition this term, having lost to Ross County in the second round last year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone at Hampden Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s side put three goals past Hearts and Raith Rovers before knocking out defending champions St Johnstone in the semi-final.

The Parkhead outfit have been ruthless in attack and strong defensively in recent weeks, but a number of summer arrivals will be making their cup final debuts at the national stadium.

Hibernian, bidding to lift the trophy for the first time since 2006/07 season, will head into the winner-takes-all clash as underdogs and without a permanent manager after the club sacked Jack Ross in light of their defeat to Livingston earlier this month.

Scottish Cup-winning hero and first-team coach David Gray will take charge of the Easter Road men, who booked their place in the final after seeing off Kilmarnock and Dundee United before a 3-1 victory over Rangers in their semi-final tie.

Caretaker boss David Gray will lead Hibs into the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic on Sunday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

A Paul McMullan own goal clinched a 1-0 victory over Dundee on Tuesday night and the Hibees will believe they can complete an Old Firm double on route to securing silverware.

GlasgowWorld has gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Hibernian kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Hibernian

What: Premier Sports Cup Final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, December 19th, kick-off 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the competition sponsors will televise the game live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 1.30pm, dedicating a full hour and a half of pre-match build-up.

Subscribers can watch the action on the Premier Sports player. The app can be downloaded or visit premierplayer.tv.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Hibernian?

Ange Postecoglou has no fresh injury concerns following their midweek encounter against Ross County.

Jota and Albian Ajeti (hamstrings) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) will certainly miss out, while centre-back Christopher Jullien is in full training but still not ready to return to competitive action.

Postecoglou has admitted he is yet to decide on Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest’s involvement in Sunday’s showpiece, with both players looking to shake of a hamstring strain and muscular niggles respectively.

Postecoglou stated: “From the other night, everyone got through it okay, so we’ve got no further injuries.

“In terms of players in rehab, they’re all progressing. We can’t really make a call on any of them being available or unavailable at this stage.

“It’s a day-to-day proposition to see who potentially might be available for selection on Sunday.”

Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray will have winger Chris Cadden and striker Kevin Nisbet back in contention after both players were both forced off with injuries during Tuesday night’s win over Dundee.