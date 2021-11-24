The Hoops winger converted the only goal of the game against St Johnstone to book a return trip to Hampden next month

James Forrest has gifted the jersey he wore in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final to the family of Celtic legend Bertie Auld.

The Hoops winger stepped off the bench to net the match-winner against St Johnstone at Hampden Park, setting up a final showdown against Hibernian next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes are pictured at Celtic Park for legendary former player Bertie Auld who has died aged 83. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The club confirmed Forrest wanted to give his shirt to Auld’s grieving relatives ahead of his funeral on Friday.

Forrest said: “Bertie meant so much to the club and our supporters, he was everything to his family and we know they are missing him so much.

“The boys were really honoured to wear Bertie’s number and we were delighted to get the result on a really emotional day.

“For me to get the goal was special but the whole team did brilliant to get the victory.

“We know what a tough time it’s been for the family and we just wanted them to have something from the match and from the day that we remembered one of our greatest ever legends.”

Forrest’s touching gesture has been applauded by Hoops supporters and a former player on social media.

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) tweeted: “Class act”

@74Strand1 said: “Well done Jamesy, one of our own, a class act.”

@JamesDa39565467 stated: “Never ever doubted the wee man. A Celtic legend, always and forever. Amazing touch of kindness.”

@Dbanno77 commented: “A Celtic great and a real credit to his profession. Be good to see him fit again.”

@PatriotGame1888 said: “A lovely touch, he’s a class act and doesn’t seek the fanfare or adulation. Just does his business quietly.”

Celtic announced Bertie Auld’s funeral arrangements last weekend.

A club statement read: “Bertie Auld’s funeral will take place at 12noon next Friday, November 26, 2021 in St Mary of the Assumption, Abercromby Street, Calton, Glasgow.

“Following the service, the funeral cortege will pass by Celtic Park and down The Celtic Way at approximately 1.30pm.

“The club will broadcast Bertie’s funeral live on Celtic TV and the Club’s YouTube channel for fans who wish to watch the service remotely.