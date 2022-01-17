The top-flight resumes on Monday night after the winter shutdown, with capacity crowds allowed to attend

The winter break is over and stadiums are allowed to return to full capacity from today onwards as Celtic prepare to host Hibernian at Parkhead.

The Scottish Premiership resumes tonight with a re-match of last month’s Premier Sports Cup final, which saw the Hoops come from behind to win 2-1 at the national stadium.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be eager to add to his first piece of silverware and has drafted in further additions ahead of the title run in.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be hoping Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor get a break. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

They return to domestic action six points adrift of leaders Rangers but with an opportunity to close that gap immediately with a victory over the Edinburgh outfit.

Former Celtic favourite Shaun Maloney returns to his old stomping ground as manager of Hibernian following his appointment just before Christmas.

The former Scotland international has won his first two games since taking over from Jack Ross at Easter Road and will bid to secure a hat-trick of wins by upsetting the odds in Glasgow’s East End.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Hibernian kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Hibernian

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Monday, January 17th, kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for television, but supporters can stream the match live by purchasing a pay-per-view pass from Celtic TV for £12.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Hibernian?

Ange Postecoglou is assessing Portuguese winger Jota closely ahead of tonight’s match, having returned to training later week after undergoing rehab on a hamstring problem.

New signings from the J-League, Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate are all in contention to make their debuts, but star striker Kyogo Furuhashi is likely to miss out with a hamstring issue.

David Turnbull, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien and Karamoko Dembele are all back in full training after recent injury setbacks.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney could hand debuts to Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri and Dylan Tait, but Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke faces six weeks on the sidelines after pulling up injured with a hamstring issue during the week.

Maloney addresses his squad at HTC

Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit while midfielder Ewan Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club after joining the Easter Road club on loan until the end of the seasom.