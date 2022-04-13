There is plenty at stake for both Rangers and Celtic as the two Glasgow giants meet each other for a third time this season at Ibrox on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a narrow three-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with just seven games of the campaign left to play.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This match could have a major baring on the destination of the title and victory for the Hoops over their bitter rivals would all-but ensure they have one hand on the trophy.

The Parkhead club are on a 25-game unbeaten domestic run stretching back to September, with their previous 3-0 derby demolition outlining the progress Celtic have made under the Australian boss.

Celtic were relentless in their trademark high-press and intensity in possession with the sides’ clashed in February, scoring three first-half goals through Reo Hatate x2 and Liel Abada.

Postecoglou’s side boast the strongest attacking unit in the Premiership having scored 69 goals in 31 league fixtures this season, compared to Rangers who have scored seven fewer.

The Light Blues have won their last three domestic games, but have dropped points on five separate occasions since the league’s resumption in mid-January.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players will know that anything less than a win would be a major blow to their hopes of retaining the title.

The Scottish champions will be determined to extend their impressive clean sheet record at Ibrox, having kept eight shutouts in their last nine Premiership outings on their own patch.

Rangers need to exploit their rivals defensive vulnerabilities and move the ball around with purpose to apply pressure on the visitors.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Rangers

What: Scottish Cup (Semi-Final)

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, April 17th – kick-off 2.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and Celtic TV.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 29/20 | DRAW 12/5 | RANGERS 9/5

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been assessing the fitness levels of eight first-team stars closely following their return from international duty.

Midfielder Bitton, who has become a key figure for his national side, was released early in preparation for this match following a “medium-term” ankle injury to Tom Rogic.

Daizen Maeda withdrew from the Japan squad due to ‘fitness concerns’ last week but is expected to be named in the matchday squad alongside countryman Kyogo Furuhashi who is set to return from a three-month absence with a hamstring problem.

David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston are both back to full fitness, but centre-back Stephen Welsh misses out after picking up a groin strain in action for Scotland Under-21s against Kazakhstan, leaving Postecoglou short of option at the back.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been monitoring 12 of his first-team players following their arrival back in Glasgow after the international break.

The biggest concern for Van Bronckhorst is talisman Morelos who was pictured last night on crutches at Glasgow Airport after being sent home with a muscle issue.

The Gers top scorer, with 16 goals and seven assists this season, has flown down to London to see a leading specialist after suffering a thigh injury in training and is now almost certainly OUT of Sunday’s clash.

The extent of the damage won’t be known until after the weekend, throwing Morelos’ involvement in their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie against Braga also into doubt.

His absence would be a huge blow for Rangers, meaning Kemar Roofe or Fashion Sakala, who both missed the international break through illness and Covid-related issues, will lead the line.