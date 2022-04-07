The whistler will take charge of his ninth Old Firm derby encounter later this month

Bobby Madden has been confirmed as the referee in charge of next weekend’s Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The Glasgow giants are set to meet for the second time in the space of a fortnight on April 17 following Celtic’s 2-1 derby win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Scottish FA have named Madden as the man in the middle, two months on from officiating the Hoops 3-0 victory at Parkhead in February.

Referee Bobby Madden has been forced to drop out of tonight's game. Picture: SNS

Rangers will be out to avenge two disappointing league results against their bitter rivals by booking a place in next month’s final against the winners of Edinburgh derby duo Hearts or Hibernian.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Dougie Potter with Steven McLean named as the fourth official.

Madden, who will take charge of his NINTH Glasgow derby, has shown 90 yellow cards and two straight reds this season.

In his previous eight matches, the match official has branded cautions to 23 Rangers players and 16 to Celtic, with the Ibrox club having four men sent off under his watch.

Madden has officiated six European ties this season and was placed in charge of Spain’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Kosovo back in September.