The Hoops host St. Mirren this weekend.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates with Joe Hart. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Celtic kept their admirable run of form going with a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

That result made it five wins on the spin for Ange Postecoglou’s men, who will be bidding to extend that run to six matches when they host St. Mirren on Saturday.

But how can supporters keep en eye on all the latest goings on at Parkhead?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs St. Mirren

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, August 21st, 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown on TV, although Celtic TV subscribers outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the action live.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs St. Mirren?

Ange Postecoglou should have a fairly strong contingent to choose from on Saturday.

Ryan Christie could be involved after missing the last few matches through injury, although long-term absentee Christopher Jullien remains sidelined, as do Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele.