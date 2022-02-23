Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a shock loss to the Norwegian champions to leave the Hoops European campaign in disarray

Celtic have a mountain to climb as they travel to Norway to face FK Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie.

The Hoops will have to turn around a two-goal deficit on the artificial surface at the Aspmyra Stadion after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Parkhead last Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parkhead club have not reached the last-16 in European competition for over 40 years and Ange Postecoglou’s side face an uphill battle to progress in the newly-formed knockout competition.

Celtic's Jota is left dejected during a UEFA Conference League Last 32 first leg match. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The result ended a 17-match unbeaten run stretching back to November but Celtic bounced back to winning ways after grinding out a 3-2 win over Dundee to remain in pole position in the Scottish Premiership table.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrated his first hat-trick for the club to ensure the Glasgow giants surpassed a century of goals across all competitions this season.

However, Celtic must score at least three goals if they are to beat the Norwegian champions on aggregate.

Bodo/Glimt had gone 66 days without a competitive game prior to facing Celtic last week following the conclusion of the 2021 Eliteserien season in mid-December.

They displayed no signs of rustiness to maintain their 100 per cent record from their six games in the tournament this season.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen will hope his side can finish the job and create history in front of their own supporters by reaching the last-16 of a European competition for just the second time,

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does FK Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: FK Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic

What: Europa Conference League - Play Offs 2nd Leg

Where: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo

When: Thursday, February 24th – kick-off 5.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sport/ESPN. Coverage begins at 5.15pm.

Subscribers can stream the match live via the BT Sports website. or app. Celtic TV will also show the game with a one-off match pass available to purchase via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of FK Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains without hamstring injury quartet Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull, Mikey Johnston and Albian Ajeti.

Reo Hatate began on the bench for the first leg but was restored to the starting line-up against Dundee at the weekend and is expected to keep his place in the team.

Karamoko Dembele marked his return from injury by starring for the Hoops B team in a Glasgow Cup tie against Queen’s Park yesterday but has not travelled with the squad, while full-back Boli Bolingoli has left the club for Russian outfit FC Ufa on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Postecoglou confirmed: “From last week, everyone came through it fine. We’ve got a clean bill of health.

“The same players who were available last Thursday or at the weekend are available for this game. (Yosuke) Ideguchi is not registered for Europe, so he drops out.”

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is expected to name a largely unchanged team but first-choice goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin misses out through suspension after picking up his third booking of the competition at Parkhead.