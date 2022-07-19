The Hoops will travel to Poland to take part in a farewell friendly in honour of the former Parkhead fan favourite.

Celtic will fly to Poland to take part in a testimonial-style match in honour of former goalkeeper Artur Boruc as they ramp up their pre-season programme ahead of a return to domestic action later this month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face Legia Warsaw on Wednesday night as part of what is sure to be an emotional tribute match to the ex-Hoops fan favourite after he announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 42 last month.

Boruc spent five successful years at Celtic, winning three league titles, two league cups and a Scottish Cup between 2005 and 2010.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Polish shot-stopper, capped 65 times by the national team, will hang up his gloves after eight years of service across two seperate spells at Legia Warsaw.

Celtic will use the game as another step in their preparations ahead of the new season after settling for a 2-2 draw against English Championship side Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

Postecoglou’s side played two games during their 10-day training camp in Austria, running out comfortable 7-0 winners over SC Weiner Viktoria before drawing 3-3 with Rapid Vienna.

A short trip across the border into the Czech Republic for an anniversary match followed as they clinched a 4-2 success against Banik Ostrava, who were marking the club’s centenary year.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Legia Warsaw vs Celtic

What: Pre-Season Friendly (Artur Boruc tribute match)

Where: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw

When: Wednesday, July 20th – kick-off 6pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 5.55pm - around five minutes before kick-off.

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Premier Player app. Premier Sports also offer monthly subscriptions to Virgin Media, Amazon Prime and NetGemTV customers.

Alternatively, Celtic TV are offering a pay-per-view option, which can be purchased from the club’s official website.

What’s the team news ahead of Legia Warsaw vs Celtic?

Celtic returned to Parkhead for the first time since lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy at the end of last season, with Jota and David Turnbull on the scoresheet against Blackburn.

Both players are expected to keep their place in the starting XI for the club’s fifth friendly contest of the summer in Poland, with a number of youngsters also set to gain further game time with Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

Johnny Kenny, Osaze Urhoghide, Bosun Lawal and Rocco Vata were all involved at the weekend as the Australian boss continues to fine-tune his team ahead of kick-starting their Premiership title defence.

The Portuguese winger was a constant threat for Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Legia Warsaw, who finished a disappointing 10th in the Ekstraklasa last season, will be hoping for a much improved campaign under manager Kosta Runjaic this term.