Ange Postecoglou’s table toppers face an in-form Lions side with eyes firmly fixed on securing European football next season

The Scottish Premiership title race continues to warm up as the season approaches the business end and leaders Celtic will bid to maintain pole position at the top of the table against an in-form Livingston side.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain in the driving seat with just three points separating the Hoops and Old Firm rivals Rangers ahead of this weekend’s domestic action.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs know there is very little margin for error in the title race and Celtic bounced back to winning ways against St Mirren on Wednesday night after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at Hibernian last weekend.

Livingston's Andrew Shinnie (L) and Celtic's Callum McGregor during a Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston, on October 30, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic have suffered just three league defeats this season, the last of which came back in September.

However, the Tony Macaroni Arena has proven somewhat of a bogey ground for Celtic in recent years, having suffered a defeat and two draws on their previous three visits to the West Lothian venue.

This encounter promises to be a similarly stern test with Livingston undefeated in their previous five league matches and sitting in fourth place.

David Martindale’s beat the Parkhead giants 1-0 earlier this season with Andrew Shinnie netting the only goal of the game before playing out a stalemate in their previous meeting.

A 4-0 thrashing of bottom side Dundee at Dens Park last weekend was followed by a late 2-1 win over Dundee United in midweek to ensure Livi head into this contest in terrific form.

It would be a remarkable achievement if Martindale, operating on the lowest playing budget in the top-flight, can guide his team to a top-four finish and European football next season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Livingston vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Livingston vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, West Lothian

When: Sunday, March 6th – kick-off 12pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 11am on Sky Sports Football and at 11.30am on Main Event.

The match can be streamed live via the Sky Go app or website. Celtic TV will also show the game with a one-off match pass available to purchase via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Livingston vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou made one alteration to his starting XI against St Mirren in midweek, which saw Matt O’Riley replace Tom Rogic in midfield.

Barring any last minute injury issues, the Australian is likely to name an unchanged line-up in West Lothian.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could feature among the substitutes after missing the Hoops past two games through illness.

Celtic's Callum McGregor (centre) celebrates with Daizen Maeda and Albian Ajeti after making it 2-0 during a Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Livingston boss Davie Martindale will hope winger Alan Forrest, brother of Celtic star James, can continue to impress for the Lions after hitting a rich vein of form in recent weeks.