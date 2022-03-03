The Parkhead boss was pleased with the way his side edged past a well-organised Saints team

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou took a thinly veiled swipe as BBC Sportsound reporter Kenny MacIntyre after he was asked for his thoughts on their 2-0 win over St Mirren.

The Hoops stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 23 games and maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Premiership table courtesy of second half goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of a nervy home crowd at Parkhead, Celtic took a while to break down a stubborn Buddies side.

Celtic's Jota and St Mirren's Connor McCarthy battle for possession. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

When asked for his reaction to what MacIntyre felt was a drab result, Postecoglou replied: “It depends on what you’re looking for, maybe you’re disappointed with the way it went mate.

“We have won the game 2-0 and I think they didn’t create anything. We dominated the football, it’s hard when the opposition sit so deep.

“If anything I thought we were good today and solid. We stayed composed and did what we had to do to wear down an opposition that were sitting deep and defended well.”

Postecoglou was then asked for his view on the unfolding title race with Glasgow rivals Rangers, but the Australian boss hastily reaffirmed his stance that he wasn’t interested in other team’s results.

He added: “I still don’t know how they’ve got on, mate. I Don’t care. It makes no difference to us.

“For us, what’s important is we know if we’re winning games of football we’re going to be in good shape. I’ve said all along I wasn’t looking at it six or seven points behind. I’m not looking at it now.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the home fans after the 2-0 win over St Mirren. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Like I said, what’s important is what we’re doing. We’ve got a big challenge on Sunday, another tough game.

“I think you’ve seen every game has an edge now, everyone’s playing for something and that’s great, it’s what you want. Every team will just be focused on themselves.”

Meanwhile Celtic have paid tribute to former player, assistant manager and caretaker boss Frank Connor who has died at the age of 86.

The former goalkeeper had been battling a short illness and passed away this morning in Croftbank House Nursing Home, Uddingston.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic is saddened to hear that former player and backroom Bhoy, Frank Connor has passed away at the age of 86.

“Frank wore his Celtic heart on his sleeve and he was bursting with pride when he joined his beloved Hoops as a 24-year-old goalkeeper from Blantyre Celtic in 1960.

“In 1962 he moved on to Portadown in Ireland before also playing for St Mirren, Derry City, Portadown again, Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath.

Former Celtic, Raith Rovers and Hearts coach Frank Connor has passed away at the age of 86.

“It was his final two clubs that he also took up player/coach and player/manager duties that would stand him in good stead for his future career that also included a couple of returns to Celtic where his heart always lay.

“Frank managed at Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers before becoming assistant manager at Motherwell and then taking up the same role under Davie Hay at Celtic.

“He then moved to Raith Rovers and Hearts before coming home once more in 1993 and taking over the Celtic reserve side.

“It was in that period that Frank became Celtic’s caretaker manager between the reigns of Liam Brady and Lou Macari and was unbeaten in four games in charge, a run that included a 2-1 win at Ibrox and a UEFA Cup win over Sporting Lisbon.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Park are with Frank’s family and friends at this sad time.”