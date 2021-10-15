The Hoops are looking to follow up their victory over Aberdeen with another win on their travels against the Steelmen

The return to key players to the squad and a much-needed victory over Aberdeen prior to the international break will have lifted the spirits among Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead of Saturday’s short trip to Fir Park.

Celtic responded well to their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Aberdeen just three days later as they left the Granite City with a vital three points.

The Hoops will now look to build on that performance against a Motherwell side that sit a point above them in the Scottish Premiership table.

Skipper Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi and both fully fit and firing once more after both players returned from international duty unscathed.

The Steelmen have started the season strongly, sitting in fourth spot and manager Graham Alexander is defiant in his belief that his side can better their draw against Rangers at Ibrox with victory over the Bhoys.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Motherwell vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Motherwell vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Fir Park

When: Saturday, October 16, Kick-off is at 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, due to the Saturday 3pm blackout, the match will not be broadcast on Sky Sports or terrestrial TV.

However, Motherwell are selling the game on pay-per-view and fans can steam the game by purchasing a pass for £12.

What’s the team news ahead of Motherwell vs Celtic?

Celtic’s crippling injury list is beginning to subside with winger Mikey Johnston back in contention for the short trip to Lanarkshire.

Defender Josip Juranovic “isn’t quite ready” to return from a hamstring problem, according to manager Ange Postecoglou but the Aussie has been boosted by the return of Christopher Jullien and James Forrest to training in recent days.

Greg Taylor, who remains in talks over a contract extension, is still absent as he continues to recover from recent shoulder surgery.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has a full squad to choose from barring midfielder Robbie Crawford who is miss four to six weeks after damaging his ankle.