Ange Postecoglou’s side will play in front of a partisan home crowd with no away fans permitted for the Europa League tie

Celtic return to European action this week in the familiar surroundings of Seville, 18 years on from their 2003 UEFA Cup Final defeat to Porto.

Following their early Champions League exit, the Hoops beat Czech side FK Jablonec comfortably before surviving a second half onslaught to see off Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar last month to qualify for the group stages.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now manager Ange Postecoglou will hope their return to Andalusia this week will yield a more positive result as they prepare to face Real Betis in their opening Group G encounter.

The Parkhead club will be without the vocal backing of their supporters after it was confirmed by local authorities that away fans will not be allowed inside the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Their La Liga opponents, managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, will fancy their chances of securing an opening group stage win after a confidence-boosting 2-1 victory over Granada on Monday evening.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Real Betis vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Real Betis vs Celtic

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday One)

Where: Estadio Benito Villamarin

When: Thursday, September 16th, 5.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sports 3. Coverage begins at 5.15pm. Subscribes can steam the game via the BT Sport app or website

What’s the team news ahead of Real Betis vs Celtic?

Postecoglou is unlikely to have left-back Greg Taylor available after he was sent to see a specialist on the recurrence of the shoulder injury which has plagued him in recent weeks.

That could hand youngster Adam Montgomery a rare first-team start, while new signing Liam Scales is also capable of filling in that position.

Swiss striker Albian Ajeti will hope to keep his place in the team after netting a double on Saturday with Giorgos Giakoumakis yet to make his debut.

James McCarthy and Anthony Ralston have recovered from knocks, but James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Christopher Jullien remain out.

Real Betis will without the services of key centre-back Marc Bartra who came off injured after just 13 minutes in their late Monday night kick-off against Granada.