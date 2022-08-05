Both sides head into this game off the back of contrasting opening day results last weekend.

Celtic make the long journey north to the Highlands to face Ross County as they look to build on their opening day victory last weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side swept aside Aberdeen 2-0 on flag day at Parkhead, despite not performing at their best throughout the 90 minutes.

The Scottish champions descend on Dingwall looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten domestic run against a Staggies side who tasted defeat to Hearts on the opening day of the campaign.

Malky Mackay’s men were beaten 2-1 at Tynecastle, with striker Jordan White netting a consolation in the 80th minute.

Prior to that encounter, they came through their Premier Sports Cup group with a 100 per cent record after recording victories over Buckie Thistle, Dunfermline, Alloa Athletic and East Fife to book their place in the next round.

County finished sixth in the Premiership last season and have won just once in their previous 27 top-flight meetings against Celtic.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Ross County Vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Saturday, August 6th – kick-off 3pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will be no broadcast live. A pay-per-view option will be available to customers outside of the UK through Celtic TV. BBC Radio Scotland will be providing coverage via Open All Mics.

What are the latest match odds?

ROSS COUNTY 11/1 | DRAW 11/2 | CELTIC 2/9

Celtic are expected to make it two wins from their opening two league matches. Kyogo Furuhashi is 5/2 favourite to score first with fellow countryman Daizen Maeda priced at 11/4. Giorgos Giakoumakis is available at 10/3.

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Don Robertson has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the match. He will be assisted by Calum Spence and Steven Traynor, with Gavin Duncan named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Celtic?

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is nearing a return to full fitness after the Swedish international missed pre-season training through injury.

The centre-back stepped up his comeback bid in training at Lennoxtown this week, but is unlikely to start with Stephen Welsh expected to maintain his partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains absent with a hamstring problem, Reo Hatate will be assessed ahead of kick-off after sustaining a few “hard knocks” last weekend and Kyogo Furuhashi will be hoping for a much-improved display after a flat performance against the Dons.

Yosuke Ideguchi (left) and Carl Starfelt are both ruled of Celtic's Premiership opener against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

James McCarthy is due to make a decision on his Hoops future after growing frustrated by a lack of oppportunities and the club are actively looking to offload flop Swiss striker Albian Ajeti.

Ross County will be without attackers Alex Samuel and William Akio (knee) for this match, but Malky Mackay is able to call on a near fully fit squad this weekend.