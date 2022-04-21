The top-flight leaders will be deserpate to avoid any title slip-up when they head for the Highlands this weekend

Celtic will be determined to bounce back to winning ways and put last Sunday’s Old Firm derby disappointment behind them when they north to face Ross County in the Highlands.

Ange Postecoglou’s men slumped to a Scottish Cup semi-final exit at the hands of bitter rivals Rangers after Greg Taylor had fired the Hoops in front at Hampden.

An own goal from centre-back Carl Starfelt sealed their fate in extra-time to ensure the Parkhead club’s dream of celebrating a fifth treble in six seasons were dashed.

Giorgios Giakoumakis is expected to lead the line for Celtic at Ibrox.

However, Celtic have been unstoppable domestically of late and with just five post-split fixtures remaining they have a commanding six-point advantage and a +19 superior goal difference over the Gers.

They can take another signifcant step towards reclaiming the title and securing a place in next season’s Champions League group stages by beating the Staggies on Sunday.

Celtic will arrive at the Global Energy Stadium taking nothing for granted after theyrequired a 97th minute Anthony Ralston header to snatch a 2-1 win on their most recent visit back in December.

Malky Mackay’s side stunned many onlooker by claiming a top-six spot for just the second time in their history, having claimed 13 points from a possible 18.

They currently sit fifth in the table, which would secure a place in the Europa Conference League qualifying round and they will be eager to throw a spanner into Celtic’s title aspirations.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Ross County vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Ross County vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership (Post-split)

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Sunday, April 24th – kick-off 2.30pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 2.15pm. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via Celtic TV.

What are the latest match odds?

ROSS COUNTY 11/1 | DRAW 17/4 | CELTIC 2/7

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be without Giorgos Giakoumakis for a second successive match after the Greek striker limped off against St Johnstone a fortnight ago.

Giakoumakis was the star of the show against Ross County at Parkhead in March, netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 rout and his absence would be a blow.

However, Japanese frontman Kyogo Furuhashi will feature after making a substitute appearances against St Johnstone and Rangers in recent weeks.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis goes down injured as he recieves treatment from the physio during the 7-0 win over St Johnstone. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Furuhashi and team-mate James Forrest remain short of match fitness but this contest presents an opportunity for both players to gain valuable minutes.

Matt O’Riley could be selected over the fatigued Reo Hatate in midfield.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay will look to star man Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo to pose the Hoops defence problems.