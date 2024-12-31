Fabio Cannavaro. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The Scotland international is free to hold talks with other interested parties as he enters the final six months of his Hoops contract

Celtic star Greg Taylor has emerged as a shock left-field target for new Dinamo Zagreb boss Fabio Cannavaro with less than six months remaining of his Parkhead contract.

The in-demand Scotland defender will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January with it now looking increasingly unlikely the 27-year-old will sign a new Hoops deal.

Reports in Croatia have claimed that legendary Italian World Cup-winning icon Cannavaro has targeted Taylor and made the left-back a priority signing for the Croatian champions ahead of next season.

Greg Taylor (L) has been linked with a shock January transfer to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb | AFP via Getty Images

Taylor, who started and was booked in Celtic's recent Champions League goalless draw with Dinamo at the Maksimir Stadium, has been a mainstay in the Celtic team under Brendan Rodgers and his predecessor Ange Postecoglou but his future now looks to lie elsewhere.

Cannavaro took charge of Dinamo last week after they decided to sack manager Nenad Bjelica following a dismal league campaign. He's previously managed the Chinese national team and Udinese as well as working in Saudi Arabia.

It’s claimed that Cannavaro has been been promised substantial funds to bring success back to Dinamo and has already drafted up a shortlist of possible additions including Taylor. However, a January swoop appears unlikely at this stage, with club chiefs willing to risk waiting until the player’s contract expires.

The Scottish champions have been heavily linked with academy product Kieran Tierney either in this window or in the summer amid rumours the defender would be willing to reject offers from other clubs in favour of returning to Glasgow’s east end.