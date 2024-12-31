Premier League ace 'highly likely' to make Celtic transfer a reality in January as confident verdict submitted
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A former Premier League star has suggested that Kieran Tierney to Celtic has a high chance of happening in the January transfer window.
There is uncertainty surrounding the star currently contracted to Arsenal, who he joined from the Hoops in 2019. A contract option is not set to be activated by the North London club and that will leave Tierney a free agent by the end of the season, with a possibility of moving on six months ahead of that.
Tierney has worked his way back into some Arsenal squads after an injury at Euro 2024 but his long-term future and where he plays is in doubt. There are rumours that he could return to the club where he started his career and who sold him for £25.
Ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been providing his verdict and reckons the chances of the defender making such a move is in the likely category. The former Tottenham man reckons that the move would free up some squad space for Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta to work with, while he fits Celtic down to the ground.
The former goalkeeper told Football Insider: “It’s achievable, That’s probably what both parties would want, even Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way. Like you say, injuries, not playing, he’s not been part of Mikel Arteta’s squad going forward.
“[Him leaving] frees that space up in Arsenal’s squad, [and] for Tierney, it’s a great fit. For Celtic, it seems a great fit. That one looks like it’s got highly likely potential of happening in January.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.