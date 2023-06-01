Celtic are “resigned” to losing Ange Postecoglou to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

It is claimed the Australian, who is on the brink of securing a domestic treble with the Hoops this season, could be named as Spurs ‘ new manager as early as next week following the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park.

GlasgowWorld reported earlier this week that Postecoglou was the man Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was sweet on to take over as Antion Conte’s successor next season. That follows the club’s failed pursuit of free agent and ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann who ruled himself out of the running after holding talks and more recently their inability to lure Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot to the Premier League.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains a frontrunner for the Tottenham Hostpur vacancy. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Concrete interest in new top target Postecoglou is mounting, with the Scottish Sun now reporting that Celtic officials have already started drawing up a list of possible replacements and will not prevent an official approach from Spurs following the cup final on Saturday evening.

Should the 57-year-old be offered the job, a potential move to the North London club appears increasingly likely. Celtic fans hope the lure of Champions League football again next term will be enough to convince the Greek-born Aussie, who is on a 12-month rolling contract, to stick around at Parkhead for the forseeable future.

With Tottenham missing out on European football after a disappointing eighth-placed finish this season, the club’s board are now aiming to make a quick-fire appointment.

What has Postecoglou said about his future?

Quizzed on reports linking him with the Tottenham vacancy last Friday, Postecoglou said: “I’ve been asked about these things plenty - and yet I’m still here. It doesn’t (come onto my radar) and anyone who knows me knows whats important is the here and now - I’ve never planned anything in my football career.

“My ambitions are to enjoy tomorrow (trophy day) and then try to win a cup final and make it a special year. It’s not every year you have the opportunity to win a treble and if anyone thinks I’m thinking anything other than that they don’t know me. I know that’s not how football works. You can’t as manager chart a course to be in a certain position at a certain time. I do know 100 per cent, if you’re not concentrated in the task in hand your destiny is quickly taken out of your hands.”

Frank Trimboli involvement - What do we know so far?

Well-respected Australian agent Frank Trimboli – a close friend of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy – was in Glasgow last weekend as a VIP guest at Celtic’s trophy day title party. He watched the 5-0 rout of Aberdeen from the Parkhead director’s box and the Daily Record claim he was the man who played a key role in persuading Levy to turn his attention to Postecoglou.

Trimboli has also been credited for his role in the appointment of Tottenham’s new chief football operator, compatriot Scott Munn, who begins his position on July 1 and is well aware of Postecoglou’s credentials as a shrewd tactician and builder of teams.

How much could Postecoglou earn at Tottenham?

Celtic’s resolve is expected to be tested this weekend, with Spurs ready to tempt Postecoglou with one of the biggest salaries available to any manager in British football. It’s widely reported that previous manager Antonio Conte was earning £15million a year– which equates to a salary of almost £290,000 per week.

While it’s seems unlikely that Postecoglou will be offered that enormous financial package, which would be SEVEN times more than his current Celtic wage (believed to be around £2m a year or £40k per week), he would still be guaranteed a staggering pay rise.

What have former players and pundits said?

Chris Sutton

The iconic Celtic striker claims the possibility of Postecoglou heading to London will come down to his long-term ambitions in management. Sutton insists the money on offer and potential transfer kitty won’t come into the equation for the Aussie, but his desire to manage at the highest level could impact his decision. Despite hoping he will stay in Glasgow for years to come, Sutton conceded the opportunity to join Spurs would be difficult to turn down.

Writing in his Daily Record column, he admitted: “Ange Postecoglou is an ideal fit for Tottenham right now. And, if he fancies that job and a crack at the English Premier League if it is offered, I can’t really see what Celtic can do about it. I’ve heard people talk about offering him big new contracts. Offering huge budgets for transfer fees to make a bigger impact on the Champions League to try to ward them off.

Ange Postecoglou addresses the Celtic fans after the 5-0 win over Aberdeen.

“My own opinion looking from the outside in is that it isn’t down to money, be it for himself or for players that he could buy. This comes down purely to ambition. Whether or not there is that ambition to manage in the English Premier League. It’s not really about Celtic because if that ambition really does burn within him, Spurs would offer an incredible chance at this stage of his managerial career. Postecoglou wants to make a mark in the Champions League. But what sort of a mark can he make at Celtic as opposed to in London?”

Pat Nevin

The Scotland and Chelsea legend feels Postecoglou’s style of play would prove an instant hit with supporters in the Premier League, but insists staying at Parkhead would be the sensible decision at present.

He told Boylesports: “Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be a Premier League manager, but I hope he does not go because I speak for every Celtic fan in the world, they all love Postecoglou, he’s perfect for Celtic. But he’ll want to go to the Premier League at some point, he has to. I would love to see his style in the English game, but he’ll need time. Whatever team he takes will need building up.”

Alan Stubbs

The ex-Hoops defender believes Postecoglou will inevitably want to test himself in the English Premier League, but reckons the lure of improving Celtic’s stature in the Champions League next season could see him stick around for another 12 months at least.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Stubbs said: “Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a few jobs in England. It looks like Tottenham is the biggest one on the go right now and I have no doubt that Ange will feel he can do that job. I have a feeling he wants to achieve more at Celtic. Not just this season. He’s got two trophies in the bag and could win the treble.

“I think he wants another crack at the Champions League. I’m sure he’ll desperately want to improve on what they did this season. It’s the one area he will feel there are big improvements to be made.”

Darren Bent

The former Tottenham striker queired why Postecoglou would be interested in the job given he is merely an afterthought after the club receieved several high-profile knock backs. Bent is not convinced the Celtic boss would be the right appointment.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “The fact they have now turned to Postecoglou you go ‘hmmm, why? And if you are Postecoglou, knowing they have been linked with all these managers, why would you want to go there knowing you are sixth or seventh choice? For me, I just think it is a risk, there would be options I would have ahead of Postecoglou. I am not trying to diminish anything he’s done in Scotland, which is fantastic but, as we have all seen, the Premier League is a different animal. It’s a completely different beast.”

Tottenham manager odds

Ange Postecoglou: 8/11 (was 15/8)

Brendan Rodgers: 15/2

Julian Nagelsmann: 10/1

Luis Enrique: 12/1

Luciano Spalletti 14/1

Ruud Van Nistelrooy 16/1

Ruben Amorim, Arne Slot, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui: 20/1

