X-Men and Shameless star has been a Celtic fan for nearly ... years - but how did his fascination with the Glasgow giants start?

James McAvoy once expressed that his long-standing “dream acting role” would be to play Lisbon Lion and Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone in a film.

Like many Hoops supporters of his generation, the Glasgow-born Hollywood actor idolised one of the club’s most famous footballers of all-time.

A devoted Celtic fan, McAvoy has never hidden his love for the green and white hoops. He has often participated in charity matches staged by the club, such as Jock Stein’s 30th Anniversary match.

Born in 1979, he grew up in a working-class area of the city in Drumchapel and was raised as a Catholic. Despite the tough environment and his parents divorce when he was around seven years old, McAvoy looks back on his upbringing with happy memories.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, he said: “I was raised a Catholic but the minute I was allowed to make my own choice I stopped going to church. I wouldn’t take my kid until he wanted to go.

“When you’re growing up, a football team can help you identify yourself: you literally put a badge on your chest. But being a Celtic fan is hard. You get the incredible highs, like beating Man Utd and Barcelona, but then the low-level depression when you get humped.”

At the age of 16, a visit from well-know Scottish TV, film and stage actor David Hayman to his school sparked McAvoy’s interest in action and he was offered his debut film role in ‘The Near Room’ by Hayman in 1995.

Despite embarking on his acting career, McAvoy paid close attention to how his beloved Celtic were faring. He always had a passion for football and would watch footage of Stein’s iconic European Cup winning-team and has regularly attended matches at Parkhead when he can allocate time in his busy scheduled.

Speaking in an interview with Celtic TV back in December 2018, McAvoy said: “I love coming back here when I can. Unbelievable, what an honour (it was to pull on the Hoops jersey).

“It makes me want to do it again, but I’ve not been able to get back for the Foundation the last couple of times they’ve had charity matches on unfortunately. Fingers crossed I can next time.”

Discussing his involvement in the Celtic Foundation, McAvoy added: “It’s incredible. The club being something that started as a charity or with charitable origins, it’s important when people say ‘don’t forget where you came from’.

“It’s something you can say easily, but the Foundation is making sure they actually do that in action, which is important because otherwise Celtic are forgetting where they came from. So it’s an important thing to support.”

McAvoy once hailed Neil Lennon a “true Celt” due to his contribution to the football club as a player and then a manager following his exit in 2021. He also revealed how he was unsure of Brendan Rodgers when arrived at Celtic for his first spell, before admitting he was quickly won over by the ex-Liverpool boss.

He told BBC Sport in January 2017: “I was a bit iffy of Brendan Rodgers when he came in, but he has taken pretty much the same squad that we had last year and he’s made us play much more than a Rolls Royce than a roll and chips.

“I’m really, really pleased with what’s happening at Celtic. I just wish there was more competition in Scottish football and I wish that it wasn’t just a case that we run away with the title. I was really glad that Rangers came back.”

More recently, McAvoy - who has starred in huge blockbusters including Shameless, Atonement, IT and X-Men - was given exclusive access to Rodgers’ first-team squad before they thrashed Slovan Bratislava in last season’s Champions League league phase.

He was handed the controls of the club’s social media platforms ahead of kick-off and in a video clip shared online, McAvoy is seen posting a tweet stating “mon the Hoops” while making a fist gesture with a big grin on his face.

McAvoy was also spotted at famous Celtic pub ‘The Brazen Head’ on Cathcart Road last December as part of filming for his directional debut, California Schemin’.

Staff confessed their excitement at welcoming him to the Southside establishment and wished him luck in the production. A post uploaded by the venue on their Instagram page read: “It was a pleasure t welcome Hollywood star James McAvoy to the pub today. Good luck with the move. Hail Hail.”

As part of the film, which centres around two rappers who are bored with London record producers not taking Scottish rap seriously, McAvoy was shooting for his upcoming project in the Barras market and Glasgow Queen Street station. A free concert was held in November 2024 for shooting a scene set in the iconic Barrowlands.

As for the two Celtic players he enjoyed watching most as a youngster, McAvoy admitted: “Henrik Larsson was huge for me. We could have sold him for millions, and millions at any point but he was loyal to Celtic and wanted the Celtic experience.

“And also Lubo Moravcik as well - those two players were my favourites growing up.”