The former Celtic boss is on the cliff edge at Tottenham according to the Liverpool hero.

Jamie Carragher senses that the end is nigh for ex Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

A 4-2 defeat to Wolves has only heightened pressure on Spurs, who are in the lower reaches of the Premier League after a desperate season. They are in the Europa League last eight but poor performances, amid an injury crisis, has heightened the sense that Postecoglou may go at the end of the season.

He is a favourite at Celtic after winning five trophies out of a possible six at Parkhead before his move to Spurs. The Liverpool legend reckons failure to get out the last eight in Europe against 2022 winners Eintracht Frankfurt will spell the end of the former Celtic manager’s tenure.

Carragher’s Postecoglou verdict.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “ think if they go out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the cup, it probably would be, you know, A shake hands and move on to something different for both parties in terms of the manager and the club. And, you know, Ange Postecoglou, since he's come in, I love watching Spurs. I love it when I've got a Spurs game.

“I love analysing as things go on. But if you're a Spurs fan, you know, you're so open. You're always conceding goals, they're an exciting team to watch. I've said it for so long, they should be, you know, everybody's second team in some ways because you're always going to get a great game. But no, I mean, some of the results that we've seen this season, there's been mitigating circumstances in some cases in terms of the injuries that they've had. I mean, even when they've had the full team, they haven't been winning enough games.

“this has not just been going on this season. If you go back to the first 10 games of last season, when they were fantastic, top of the league, from then, this has been going on a long time. This has been going on nearly 18 months with them conceding goals and losing games. So it's not, you know, just turning on the manager really quickly over a run of form. This has been going on a long time.”

Tottenham defeat bruises ex Celtic boss

Postecoglou said to the Evening Standard of the loss against Wolves: "Obviously we made some individual errors today which was a bit unusual for us, fair to say. They all happened in one game and unfortunately we got punished from it. It's not like they're doing it on purpose. [Romero and Bergvall] in particular are pretty reliable in those kind of situations but today it was a collection of events which were unusual which makes it really difficult to get an outcome from the game.

"When you look at those things in isolation, they're just things that are unusual for us and for those players in those moments. It happens. It might happen once in a game or a season, and for us it happened multiple times in a game. I don't think it's any lack of focus from the players and from my perspective, I don't think that's a major concern.

"I'd probably be more frustrated if it was something that we did from a tactical perspective or organisational perspective, but they're individual errors, you know, the players don't mean to do it and, especially Lucas and Romero, I mean they're two fantastic footballers and what's important now for both of them is that they recover and we focus on the next game."