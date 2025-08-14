Rangers are set to miss out on this transfer target following advanced discussions with another club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers look set to miss out on a new attacking target as the player closes in on a transfer elsewhere.

Russell Martin’s side have brought in ten new signings so far this window, from cash deals to loan moves, but they remain active on the transfer market in these final weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers have been looking to bolster their attacking options this season and have registered their interest in signing Matija Frigan from Belgian club KVC Westerlo.

The 22-year-old made it onto Martin’s shortlist, with rival interest rising from the likes of Premier League side Sunderland and Hamburg in Germany. The latter were labelled the favourites to land his signature back in June but the saga has since flipped on its head.

Rangers target close to signing £8.6m deal with rival club

Transfer revelations with Frigan haved moved quickly this week. X account ‘TheCroatianLad’ reported that sources close to Westerlo had relayed that Frigan is now ‘close to signing’ for Italian side Parma. The striker had also been linked with Hull City, but talks collapsed due to their transfer restrictions.

Sacha Tavolieri has since provided a new and more advanced update, reporting on Tuesday that Frigan was flying out to Milan in order to ‘complete his move to Parma’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer specialist posted on social media that the player’s medical tests have been scheduled for Thursday morning and Parma are expected to pay a total package of €10 million (£8.7m) for Frigan’s signature. That breaks down to a €9 million (£7.7m) fee plus €1 million (£860,000) in add-ons for a four-year deal.

Matija Frigan snubs Rangers move

Frigan had been attracting plenty of interest this window, following his impressive season in Belgium. The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for Westerlo last campaign and was recently asked about the interest being shown in him, from Rangers in particular.

“Rangers? That style of league would suit me. I think I'm a player for that type of football,” Frigan said back in June, via Record Sport. “I know about the interest from clubs, it's good to hear and read such things, but we'll see. Nothing has been decided yet.

“Things are in the hands of my agent and when there is something more concrete, we will know. We will weigh everything up and choose the best option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a good season behind me, some clubs are contacting me, but we will see what is best. I can't say that I am not enjoying it in Belgium, on the contrary, but a change of environment is always good. Nothing is ruled out and we will see what happens in this transfer window.”

Despite indicating he would be a good fit at Ibrox and teasing he would be open to a move to Glasgow, Frigan is now close to signing for Parma and kickstarting a new chapter in Italy.