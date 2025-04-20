Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have already made their first transfer move ahead of the summer window.

John McGinn believes Celtic have shown they mean business with their first signing ahead of next season.

The Scotland midfielder is currently in the midst of a European place charge in the Premier League with Aston Villa, but is keeping tabs on domestic action back home. One move that’s caught his eye is Kieran Tierney signing a pre contract with the champions in waiting ahead of next term.

Tierney left Celtic in 2019 for Arsenal and will return to Glasgow from the Gunners this summer. McGinn, having played with the left-back for Scotland, believes it’s an outstanding piece of business that will help ensure Celtic maintain their current domination of Scottish football they’ve had for over a decade.

McGinn loves Celtic transfer business

The Aston Villa skipper told the Sunday Post: "I'm really pleased for Kieran. He is an unbelievable footballer and totally dedicated to his profession. Celtic is his club and I would imagine he is really excited about going back and playing again under Brendan Rodgers. I've no doubt Kieran will add extra quality to the squad and his experience will be invaluable as they push towards remaining the dominant team in the country.

"It's also about progress in Europe and Kieran will want to help the club into the Champions League. It's the tournament every footballer wants to be involved in. So, I wish Kieran well but he also has plenty to look forward to with Arsenal in the next few weeks and he'll be desperate to go out on a high."

Parkhead competition

Boss Rodgers will want Greg Taylor to stick around and provide competition for the defender, with his contract coming to a close at the end of the season. He told the BBC of his future: "I've said all along he's a player I want to keep here but that's out of my hands now.

"You see from Greg's performance last week he was so good in the game. In terms of that role, that inverted position, that's as good as I've seen him play. He's such a fantastic player but he's more than that. He's very instrumental off the field, he's got a big personality in the changing room. His character fits this club, he's up for every single game. He's in tune with what being a Celtic player is about. You look at James [Forrest], Callum [McGregor], they live with the expectation, the feeling and what the demands are of this club and Greg lives that feeling as well.

"There's so much more time and his game but his game is perfect for how we work that's why I want to keep him so much. Greg knows how we all feel about him here. It's a big decision at 27, if you commit you're committing for four or five years so you're saying this is your big contract here.

"I think he knows what he gets from a football perspective, he has every right to take his time and try and get his value met. I think the big thing for Greg is playing. We've obviously got Kieran coming back in but it's still a squad, it's still a season. Especially now where it has felt like such a long season with no breaks so I think even more so you need a really good squad."