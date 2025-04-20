Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arsenal man is bound to join Celtic and return to the Premiership this summer.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed a chat with Kieran Tierney this week as the Celtic hero prepares to return to his boyhood club.

Fans have been watching on with interest as Mikel Arteta deploys the Scotland international as a left winger at times in the twilight of his Arsenal career. Tierney will leave the Gunners in the summer and return to Celtic, who he left for the Emirates back in 2019 after coming through the ranks and winning eight trophies.

He was part of the Arsenal squad that triumphed over Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek. Now PSG stand between him plus his teammates before a European final date with destiny.

Celtic chat with Rodgers

Amid that excitement, Tierney has spoken with Rodgers. The Celtic boss is also keen to get the left-back working with Greg Taylor, who is out contract at the end of the season. Were he to stay, the pair would compete for that role in the team. Rodgers has revealed what the Arsenal man can’t wait for ahead of his return to Celtic, and the fear factor he brings.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Rodgers joked: “I was in contact with him during the week and told him our wingers are very scared now! Because he’s playing on the left and the right. Kieran plays his role. It’s a different type of role. He can do that, he can jump on the inside and be outside.

“He has different strengths and qualities. When you are trying to build a squad, you are trying to have different strengths within it. Kieran has pace, power and running ability. He also has a passion for the club and can’t wait to be here. Irrelevant of his experiences, we will improve as a squad when he comes back. I’m just really pleased for him.

“It was a fantastic performance by Arsenal [against Real Madrid] over the two legs and to see him be involved in that is obviously a great experience for him. It’s going to be a really exciting last couple of months for him there. We know what we are getting with Kieran. He’s a player with great experience because every single week in the Premier League is like a big European game.

“It’s so challenging and testing and he’s had a number of years of that. We are getting him back at a brilliant age and, hopefully, he can help this squad achieve a lot more. But we also need a squad of players and it can dovetail perfectly with someone like Greg. But we have to wait and see.”

Scottish Cup test

A Scottish Cup semi final with St Johnstone awaits Celtic this Sunday, with the victor facing Aberdeen in the final. Rodgers said, with reference to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Perthshire Saints in the league: “We’re very excited, our motivation is to arrive in to the final of the back of a very good performance and result. Obviously we played St Johnstone recently as well, so we know that we can’t give any more gifts in terms of our mentality going into the game. So having played them so recently, then it’s a really good thing of us.

“We learnt from the game, clearly you saw that in the performance last week, but it’s always important to reinforce that our first-half performance just showed if you think you can be not aggressive, and be passive in the game, and don’t give a lot and expect to gain a lot, it doesn’t work. That was our message after that performance.