Celtic place £15m valuation on Croatian defender amid transfer links

The 26-year-old remains contracted to the Parkhead side until 2026.

Celtic have placed a £15million price tag on Josip Juranovic amid reports linking the Croatian defender with a move to the English Premier League.

The versatile full-back, who signed for the Hoops in a £2.5m deal from Legia Warsaw last summer, is reportedly happy to remain at Parkhead because he is a regular starter in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

According to Croatian media outlet Germanijak, the 26-year-old international is determined to hold onto his place in the national team for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic has reported interest from the Premier League. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Juranovic, who has previously been linked with a move to Southampton, was one of the standout performers for the Scottish champions last season, helping the club to a Premiership and League Cup double.

He made 43 appearances last term, including ten for his country and reports in his homeland claim he will not be leaving Glasgow this summer.

Zagreb-based football journalist Izak Sucic said: “Josip Juranovic to the Premier League? Right now - No! As per our sources, Jura is happy in Celtic, he plays regular and in less than a year he’s become fans favourite.

“Also he doesn’t want to jeopardize his chances for WC in Qatar. Celtic wants at least £15m for Jura.”

Juranovic still has four years left on his contract at Celtic and according to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, his impressive form has caught the eye of several club in the UK and throughout the continent.

Josip Juranovic was excellent for Celtic last season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He tweeted last night: “Croatian national team right back Josip Juranovic is expected to leave Celtic FC this sumeer as many clubs are following him.

“Juranovic is attracting interests from Premier League clubs too after great season for club and country.”

The news comes as the deal to make Portuguese winger Jota a permanent Celtic player is edging ever closer.