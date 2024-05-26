Jota featured for the Hoops between 2021-2023

Jota has sent Joe Hart a fond Celtic farewell after the goalkeeper brought the curtain down on his stellar career.

An Adam Idah goal sealed a 1-0 win for Brendan Rodgers’ side over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final. It means a double has beckoned for the Hoops after winning the Premiership title last weekend, an emotional way for Hart to bow out after announcing his retirement at the end of this season earlier this year.

His former teammate at Parkhead left for Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad in a £25m deal last summer, but he has not forgotten Hart’s Celtic, and overall football, contribution. Jota posted underneath Celtic’s Instagram video of Hart: “Football thanks you! May we meet Again, Legend.”

Former Brazil and Tottenham star Luca Moura was also keen to congratulate the goalkeeper. He posted on a separate Celtic video “Legend.” Hart told BBC Sport Scotland post-match: "All I know is I've loved every minute of my whole career. Football has been everything to me and it's everything I am as a person. I'll have to find out who I am now.

"I'm sure I'll miss it one day but right now I have so much joy and thanks to everyone who's made it special for me. I'm super proud of everything I've been a part of. I'm just trying to take it in as best as I can."

Former Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney added to the broadcaster that Hart has answered any sceptics he had when arriving in Glasgow almost three years ago. He added: “It's an amazing way to finish.

