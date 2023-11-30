Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to make a January swoop for his former Hoops winger

Former Celtic winger Jota 'wants' to be reunited with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham - but any potential deal could hinge on whether the Spurs boss decides if his former player is ready to make the leap to the English Premier League.

The Portuguese star is currently out in the cold in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ittihad and looks poised to move on when the January transfer window opens. Jota's decision to accept a life-changing £25million offer to join the Saudi Pro League outfit hasn't gone to plan.

Now, the 24-year-old is reportedly eyeing a return to the UK after being linked with Newcastle United and Spurs, the latter meaning he would be joining forces again with Postecoglou who brought him to Parkhead, initially on loan from Benfica in 2021 before making the move permanently last year.

Postecoglou remains undecided

Various reports have suggested the North London club are ready to step up their interest in Jota but The Sun claim that the Australian boss has "not yet made his mind up over whether his former charge would suit England's top flight."

Jota is understood to be keen on the move but his readiness to perform at that level is a cause for concern and his lack of recent competitive action this term could be weighing heavily on Postecoglou's decision.

The Portuguese star burst onto the scene with the Scottish champions, netting an impressive 28 goals in 83 appearances during his spell in Glasgow's East End. He also provided a stunning 26 assists and helped the club secure a record-breaking eighth domestic treble.

