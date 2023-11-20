An ex-Rangers star has been linked with a dramatic switch to Celtic.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic were both forced to sell fan-favourites in the summer transfer window.

Winger Ryan Kent left Ibrox to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, while Hoops star Jota was one of many big name players to be enticed by the riches of Saudi Arabia as he completed a move to Al-Ittihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, both footballers have struggled to emulate their form in the Scottish Premiership and the pair are both expected to be available for a transfer in the January window.

Kent has been limited to just seven first team appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and has failed to register a single goal and assist for the league leaders. TeamTalk claims that he is available for a loan deal in January and the reports add that Fenerbahce are willing to negotiate an option to buy.

This has triggered rumours of a potential transfer to Championship side Leeds United, who were long-term admirers of Kent throughout Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth, who beat Leeds to the signature of Max Aarons, could emerge with a rival bid to bring him to the South Coast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kent’s availability has also prompted rumours of a move back to Rangers on loan, according to the Daily Record.

The Livepudlian made 140 league appearances for the Gers and was a key part of the team’s Premiership title triumph under Steven Gerrard in 2020/21 - notably scoring 10 and providing nine assists.

However, the outlet also suggests that Celtic could emerge as surprise contenders to sign Kent, who worked with Brendan Rodgers during his time as a youngster at Liverpool. Rodgers handed Kent his first senior appearance during a pre-season friendly in Australia and offered him his first ever professional contract at Anfield.

Jota tipped to make move to Turkey

Portuguese winger Jota has also struggled to adapt to a new league and has had limited first team opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old is reportedly available in January, just six months on from his £25m move and he is ironically expected to become Fenerbahce's long-term replacement for Kent, according to Glasgow Live.