Details relating to personal terms still need to be ironed out but the 23-year-old is expected to complete a £6.5million move.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are on the brink of announcing the permanent signing of Jota in the coming days, according to reports in Portugal.

The winger is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal by the end of this week as Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou looks to tie down another of his transfer priorities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jota was a revelation during his loan spell from Benfica last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The Parkhead club have already secured the services of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on a four-year-deal and it appears as though Jota will follow suit following his return from holiday.

Portuguese sports newspaper Record expect the move to be finalised ‘by the end of the week’ with the clubs already agreeing on a fee in the region of £6.5million for the 23-year-old.

The report confirms there are still details relating to personal terms that need to addressed before an announcement is made.

Jota had dropped several hints to supporters on social media in recent weeks after he was pictured wearing a Celtic shirt during a kickabout with fans in New York City.

The Hoops are also in advanced talks with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as Postecoglou steps up his recruitment drive ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League for the first time in five years.

Jota’s signature won’t be the last this summer with more quality and depth likely to be added in certain areas, including left-back and defensive midfield.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers have ruled out a summer move for highly-rated Blackburn Rovers youngster Tyrhys Dolan.

Reports this morning claimed both Old Firm clubs were monitoring the versatile frontman, who still has two years left on his contract with the English Championship club.