The legendary Hoops boss believes it would be a two major pieces of transfer business if they can push both deals over the line

Martin O’Neill has urged Celtic to secure defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Felipe Jota on permanent contracts this summer before other potential suitors make their move.

Both players made a significant contribution towards delivering the Scottish Premiership title and Premier Sports Cup last term after spending the camapign on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica respectively.

Carter-Vickers’ importance to the Parkhead club was evident from the outset last season as he formed a strong central defensive partnership alongside Carl Starfelt as they secured the best defensive record of any team in Scotland.

Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers have become popular at Celtic.

Creative outlet Jota, meanwhile, contributed an impressive 13 goals and 14 assists over the course of the campaign, leading manager Ange Postecoglou to declare his interest in keeping hold of both players on a permanent basis.

GlasgowWorld understand both players are close to signing new deals, with US international Carter-Vickers having reportedly agreed personal terms.

O’Neill reckons securing the signatures of both players will prove to be a major piece of transfer business.

Speaking to Football Scotland, O’Neill said: “It’s really important for Celtic to cement those deals. I’m sure they enjoyed their time at the club and it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Celtic defensive partners Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt pose with the cinch Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I’m sure that Celtic, as a football club, and (Ange) Postecoglou would want to keep those players. It now depends on their viewpoint, and perhaps the club.

“Carter-Vickers, in particular, has seemingly been on-loan endlessly but he’s improved immensely. He was really, really great last season and I’m sure he’s loved it.

“It’s an opportunity to go and play in the Champions League and play against the very best in Europe. Why wouldn’t you want to stay? I’m sure he would.”

Meanwhile, Celtic fringe player Liam Scales is believed to be ‘ interested’ in a move to Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Liam Scales suffered for Celtic against Bodo/Glimt.

The Republic of Ireland international, who moved to Parkhead last summer from Shamrock Rovers in his homeland, is already deemed surplus to requirements after struggling to nail down a regular first-team place.

Celtic are actively looking to bolster their left-back options, which would knocks Scales further down the pecking order.