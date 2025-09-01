Dolberg is expected to sign for Celtic on deadline day | Getty Images

Celtic are weighing up alternative options as they enter the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have just a matter of hours to get any lingering deals over the line before the transfer window slams shut for the year.

Deadline Day always come with the promise of twists, turns and hectic energy as clubs scramble to finalise their summer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s recruitment this window has been an ongoing and large topic of conversation in recent weeks. Brendan Rodgers has been vocal about wanting to see new faces come through the door this summer as they push for a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Brendan Rodgers vocal on Celtic transfer desires

At the start of the month, Rodgers admitted he wanted to see more new recruits added to the list for the summer. The boss spoke to the media ahead of the Hoops’ opening clash against St Mirren.

“We’ve still got a wee bit of work to do. I think that it’s a huge credit to the guys who are here and how well they’ve worked. But the squad will hopefully look different again come the end of the window,” Rodgers said.

“We know the work that we need to do, and it’s my responsibility to convince the club that we really need them. I’m not doing that job as well as maybe what I can, but I will continue to pursue that because it’s something that’s important for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic eyeing alternative to Kasper Dolberg

Celtic are eyeing multiple potential Deadline Day signings and Kasper Dolberg is one of the main names in the headlines right now. While the Hoops have had a lengthy summer to get deals over the line, they are now scrambling to complete any lingering discussions.

Following the exit of Adam Idah, Celtic have made Dolberg a priority target to replace the 24-year-old, who has left to join Swansea City in a £7 million deal. Dolberg is at the top of the list to replace Idah but an alternative to the Anderlecht star has also been identified.

According to Record Sport, Strasbourg’s Sekou Mara is also ‘of interest’ to Celtic and the Hoops are considering a loan deal for the 23-year-old. The France U21 international joined the Ligue 1 side last summer but is linked with a temporary move to Parkhead in these final hours of the window.

Mara is yet to make a single appearance for Strasbourg this season, having failed to make it off the bench in Ligue 1 or the club’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers. He made the move to Anderlecht last year from Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League after finishing rock bottom in the standings, and saw a number of significant departures ahead of their season back in the EFL Championship. Mara was sold to Strasbourg for a reported £10.2 million last year.

In other news, Former Celtic defender left searching for Deadline Day move after Rangers pipped to £1m signing