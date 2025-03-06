Celtic favourite teases next career chapter and makes retirement admission

This Celtic star has addressed talks of potential retirement.

Celtic’s impressive first team squad boasts talent across a number of age brackets, from rising young stars to experienced veterans. The Hoops currently have six senior players over the age of 30, which tends to be the age when retirement conversations start to emerge.

Kasper Schmeichel is the oldest player at Celtic, but he is yet to show any signs of hanging up his boots. The 38-year-old signed for the Hoops last summer to replace Joe Hart, who retired at 37. Since his arrival, the Dane has quickly established himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side and firm favourite among fans.

Schmeichel has even committed to another year with the Scottish champions, penning a new deal that runs until 2026. As he is due to turn 39 this year, the Denmark international is often asked about whether retirement is on the horizon for him.

Kasper Schmeichel makes retirement admission

Schmeichel appeared on the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast. Speaking with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, the Celtic star was quizzed on what the near future holds for him.

Neville asked Schmeichel if he had any immediate plans to retire from professional football, or whether he believes he has two or three years left in him before that day comes. The goalkeeper openly admitted he hadn’t yet given any thought to his retirement just yet.

“Do you know, I’ve never thought in limitations,” he said. “If I was thinking in limitations, I’d live into the whole living in the shadow of someone and maybe not achieving the things I wanted to. So I’ve always lived in the thought that anything is possible.

“But I’ve also been lucky in the sense that I’ve had a dad that’s gone through this. I don’t know how you guys feel, you’re all obviously retired. Is there a better job out there than being a footballer?

“While I’m physically able, I know there’s not something better waiting for me right now, but what I do now is I appreciate it more than ever.”

Kasper Schmeichel hints at retirement plans

While he may not be looking to stop playing right now, Schmeichel seemingly has been thinking about what he would turn his hand to once his time on the pitch is over.

Neville asked the Celtic star if he preferred the idea of becoming a coach or a pundit once he retires, to which he replied: “Both, I think. I think I’d try both.

“I’m doing my coaching badges, and the actual coaching element on the pitch, I love. I love that part, that’s really enjoyable. And I enjoy doing things like this as well [the podcast], so I think just kind of see.”

When Keane joked Schmeichel would soon be coming in to ‘take their jobs’ on air, the Dane responded: “I’ll be joining you.

“I think you want to just try and do a bit of everything. I don’t know what will be the future, I think right now, I just want to stay in the now. I don’t want to look too far ahead because I know the type of person I am — I’ll be sitting in ten years’ time thinking ‘why didn’t I just enjoy it a bit more?’”