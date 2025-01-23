Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news and transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers for Thursday.

Celtic guaranteed a top 24 finish with their latest Champions League win over Young Boys on Wednesday, guaranteeing their progression into the next stage. The Hoops have sealed their place in the knockout play-offs with a game to spare in this first league stage.

Rangers will take on their next Europa League challenge this evening when they make the trip to Manchester. Just one point currently separates the Gers and Manchester United, so tensions are expected to be high for both sides at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Rangers’ clash, let’s take a look at some of the latest Glasgow-focused news and transfer stories.

Filip Benković responds to Celtic contract news

Celtic and Kasper Schmeichel have agreed terms to extend his stay at Parkhead until the summer of 2026. After joining the club to replace Joe Hart last year, the Dane has been a key part of the Hoops’ team and he has expressed his happiness to be playing under Brendan Rodgers again, following their time together at Leicester City.

Rodgers echoed the sentiment, telling the club: “Clearly we knew that we were signing a top keeper last year but he has really delivered for the club already and I know he will continue to do so. I know how much he loves being part of such a great club, and as one of our real leaders he will be a massive part of what we are hoping to achieve as we go forward.”

Schmeichel and Celtic posted the news on their Instagram accounts and former Parkhead favourite Filip Benković has replied to celebrate the occasion. The Croatian clearly still has Celtic in his heart, and he played alongside Schmeichel at Leicester, too. After commenting with a green heart emoji on the post, fans have been enjoying the interaction and took the time to tell Benković that the miss him with the Bhoys.

Gary Lineker highlights Man United problem Rangers can exploit

Rangers will look to topple Man United tonight in their Europa League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have secured some key results this season, including a 2-2 draw against Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool and a penalty shootout win over Arsenal to knock them out of the FA Cup. However, it’s been far from an ideal season for the famous United.

Rúben Amorim’s side is currently way down their league’s standings in 13th with just 26 points on the board. They recorded their worst ever Premier League finish last season when they came eighth, and they’re on track for an even worse record this time round unless things improve.

Rangers will hope they can capitalise on their inconsistency this season and Gary Lineker has pointed out a key weakness Philippe Clement and co can look to exploit.

Speaking on the latest The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: “I said even after the two good performances against Liverpool and then Arsenal in the [FA] Cup, talking about them being a counter-attacking side that the test would come against the weaker teams because Manchester United can’t play counter-attacking football against teams at the other end of the table.

“We saw it, they were trailing against Southampton 1-0 until the very end and Diallo bailed them out with that late hat-trick and we saw it again today against Brighton. They can play the high press and they can counter themselves, which they’re very good at, so yeah, they’ve still got massive issues there.”