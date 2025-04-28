Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hoops, Reds and Scotland legend hailed Celtic’s ‘record 55th league title’ as he basked in a weekend of celebration for two of his former clubs

Amid a weekend of celebration for two of his former clubs, Liverpool icon Sir Kenny Dalglish has taken time out to congratulate Celtic on securing their fourth Premiership title triumph in a row.

The Parkhead great, 74, won four league titles as a Hoops player and had a double reason to celebrate with the Reds also clinching the Premier League crown on the same weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side crushed Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice on Saturday lunchtime to seal a record-equalling 55th Scottish top-flight title - the same number of championships that Rangers achieved when they shattered Celtic’s ten-in-a-row bid under Steven Gerrard’s leadership in 2021.

And Celtic fans have enjoyed the way Dalglish marked the occasion as he took to social media to hail the club’s latest achievement. Sharing an image of the squad with a 'champions' banner over them, the Scotland hero also wrote: “Champions of Scotland! Congratulations to everyone associated with Celtic Football Club. A Scottish record 55th league title! 🏆💚”

Less than 24 hours later, Dalglish had double cause for celebration as Arne Slot’s Reds wrapped up the English top-flight crown, courtesy of a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Posting a video with his arms in the air and taking part in a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, Dalglish commented: “This is what it means to Liverpool Football Club! #YNWA 20 times! Congratulations to Arne Slot and the boys, you have been brilliant this season. I’m sure there’s a few sore heads this morning

A number of Celtic supporters couldn't help but wonder if Dalglish's message was similar to that of fellow hoops fan and snooker star John Higgins, who decided not to recognise the titles won by the Gers prior to their financial implosion by claiming that only the one piece of league silverware won in the years following that should count.

One fan wrote: “The King gets it”, while a second posted: “Sir Kenneth has spoken”. A third person added: “When the King speaks, you listen” and a fourth said: “Kenny knows the craic.”

However, one bitter Rangers fan commented: “I love Kenny but sorry, Rangers already had the record.”