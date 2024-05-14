Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has been speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Celtic on Wednesday night.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has been speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Celtic on Wednesday night. Killie welcome the Hoops to Rugby Park knowing their ‘job is done’, in the words of their manager, having secured fourth place and European football over the weekend.

But Celtic have a little more work to do to wrap up the title having beaten Rangers in the Old Firm last weekend. Brendan Rodgers’ men need only a point from their last two games, and they plan on wrapping up the title at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the clash, Kilmarnock boss McInnes says he wants to see one last big home performance from his men against the Hoops despite the season being all-but over for his men. This is our last home game.,” he told Sky Sports. “The players have achieved so much and exceeded expectations. There has been a synergy between the players and supporters this season, which is really pleasing. It’s a night for us to celebrate and for the players to take the applause from the supporters, and I hope there is a big turnout from Kilmarnock fans.

“We also know it is a huge game for Celtic and they will come in big numbers. There is a lot of focus on the game, and rightly so, but we want to make sure there is a nod for our efforts. We want to show what we have been all season, and that’s being competitive. Although there is a lot more riding on it for Celtic, we want to give the best version of us, and the best version of us can get a result.”

Asked if his side are motivated by the idea of spoiling - or at least delaying - Celtic’s party, McInnes added: “The motivation simply for us is ‘can we win another home game?’. Can we put on a performance in front of our supporters that we expect of ourselves.