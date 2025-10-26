The Rangers hero called out Rodgers for his comments regarding the Jambos 'direct' approach that secured Derek McInnes’ men a 3-1 win at Tynecastle

Kris Boyd has called out “disrespectful” Brendan Rodgers after the Celtic boss appeared to question Hearts' style of play in their crushing 3-1 Premiership defeat at Tynecastle.

The Hoops were overpowered and outclassed by a rampant Jambos side in the capital as the hosts stretched their lead at the summit to eight points and bolster their early-season title credentials.

Speaking post-match, a deflated Rodgers voiced his disappointment at his own team's display but apportioned some of the blame on Hearts' perceived “direct” approach to the game in Gorgie.

Rangers hero responds to Brendan Rodgers post-match comments

In his TV interview on Sky Sports, the Northern Irishman noted his players “had to deal with a lot of direct balls.” But those comments sparked an instant takedown from furious pundit Boyd.

The legendary Rangers striker retorted: “I just found that so disrespectful. Hearts have bullied Celtic all over that pitch. To question the way Derek McInnes' or Hearts' teams play, because Celtic didn't come here and dominate and win... They got bullied. Deal with it.

“You're talking about fast, attacking football – that's not their DNA. Winning is Celtic's DNA. To have a go at Derek McInnes for the way they played, it's so disrespectful for me.”

Kris Boyd livid as he questions why Rodgers is struggling to get the best out of players

Host Eilidh Barbour chimed in with some statistics for context, highlights that Celtic played 13 fewer long balls than Hearts. However, that led to an even angrier response from an already disgruntled Boyd.

He added: “The way he spoke there was as if the goalkeeper was getting it in his hands and just launching it. Like the defenders are kicking it high in the air and it was like a game of rugby. It was absolutely nothing like that.

“Celtic had an overload in the middle of the pitch. Hearts bypassed that and went long. It's not their fault that the Celtic defenders couldn't go and win headers.

“Brendan Rodgers is an elite manager but you have to ask why is he not getting the best out of Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate? Why does Kieran Tierney look absolutely miles off it? Tounekti's only scored one goal in nine games. Why has Rodgers not been able to get the best out of them?

“There's been all this talk about the board, that's been a deflection. Today is another deflection. It's over to Rodgers to get his team back to playing football in a way that can win games.”

Fellow pundit James McFadden agreed with Boyd’s assessment, interjecting: “They weren't. Rodgers is deflecting from his team's deficiencies. It's part of football, if you're not picking up the second balls, whether they're in the air or on the ground, and you're not ready to press and win the ball back, you're not going to win the game.

“That for me was deflection from Rodgers to say 'that's what we faced today. They've been facing it forever.”