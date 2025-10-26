Here’s how the Celtic players rated in their clash with Hearts in the Premiership.

Celtic lost 3-1 in their crucial Premiership showdown with Hearts after a second half collapse.

A calamitous Dane Murray own goal put the Jambos in front before Hoops captain Callum McGregor’s quick response. Two goals in the first 10 minutes after half-time put the game beyond the reach of the champions who now trail first placed Hearts by 8 points. Next up is Falkirk at home in midweek.

The Hoops came into this banged up with injuries to Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jota and Alistair Johnston to consider against a side looking to go eight points ahead of them. Hearts started the better and in rampant fashion, eventually punishing Celtic with a ball across the box that Murray punted high into his own net.

McGregor proved his captaincy minerals after bursting into the box to turn a Kieran Tierney cross into the Hearts net. This quietened the home crowd and allowed Celtic to finally take a beat to put their foot on the ball. Benjamin Nygren was then denied at close range by Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow.

That was punished in a disastrous two minute spell at the start of the second half. Alexandros Kyziridis cut inside to put Hearts back ahead before a Murray foul on Claudio Braga allowed Shankland to convert from the penalty spot. Celtic’s game in an attacking sense was non-existent from that point and it seemed certain Hearts would be crowned victors, which they eventually were, as the Hoops were shown an additional title race force might be in play this season. Here’s how we rated the Celtic players at Tynecastle

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Could have been more commanding of his box before the Hearts goal but did make a great save to deny Shankland. Nothing could be done about three strikes.

Colby Donovan - 4/10

Was finding it tough against Alexandros Kyziridis. Opener comes from a cross stemming from the left and the Greek cuts inside past him for the second. Difficult afternoon for someone still developing in their career to face an in-form attacker like Kyziridis.

Dane Murray - 3/10

Huge chance in place of Carter Vickers got off to a horror start and gave away a penalty. A huge learning curve as the likes of Donovan and Murray, through no fault of their own, showed up why Celtic fans are protesting against the board in terms of transfer activity. The hierarchy are reaping what comes with inactivity in recruitment.

Liam Scales - 5/10

The experienced head in central defence but part of one that conceded three. A few loose passes but not much he could for the goals

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Does really well for the leveller. Fitness seems to be improving but quieter in second half.

Callum McGregor - 7/10

Stepped up when team needed him early on and was the main driving force in midfield. Got the better of Cammy Devlin more than once.

Reo Hatate - 6/10

Loose passes allowed Hearts chances but created plenty up other end as Celtic asserted midfield control in the first half. Dropped out the game in the second half.

Arne Engels - 5/10

Booked. Quietest of midfield three after an impressive display versus Sturm Graz. Went from key player in that win to anonymous at times here. Consistency has to be better.

Benjamin Nygren - 5/10

Missed a big chance at 1-1. Didn’t have the pace required to really get behind a sturdy defence.

Johnny Kenny 4/10

Plenty of running but played out the game by two experienced centre halves. Subbed after an hour. A big ask for him to be the leading man with team in its current guise.

Sebastian Tounekti - 7/10

Plays part in the leveller and ran Hearts amok on his side of the pitch. Bizarrely subbed despite being the star man after an hour, with the only sense being it’s a three game week or injury.

Michael Ange-Balikwisha - 2/10

Perhaps some concern growing over summer signing. Can’t get in the team amid a raft of injuries and when on the pitch the impact isn’t much. Difficult environment to bed in to be fair.

James Forrest - 2/10

Experienced winger looking to salvage the game but crowded out when going forward.

Shin Yamada - 2/10

Rare chance for Japanese forward but got same treatment as Kenny before him.

Came on for 20 minutes but little impact, not that there was much time, albeit probably best of subs as he attempted shots and forward passes. Demanded urgency but team didn’t respond.