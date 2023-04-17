The former Hoops attacker was impressed by his old side’s display in the 4-1 thrashing of Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Kris Commons reckons it is only a matter of time before Celtic hit double figures in a domestic game under Ange Postecoglou - claiming it could happen before the end of this season after running riot in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

The Hoops opened a four-goal lead after 28 minutes on the artificial surface at Rugby Park in an explosive first-half performance and despite a drop off in performance level after the break, Commons remains confident that the Hoops boss will convert a minimum of 10 goals at some stage.

Postecoglou’s men scored NINE goals against Dundee United earlier in the campaign - a result that cost Jack Ross his job as manager at Tannadice - and have continued their ruthless steak in front of goal as the close in on retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

Kyogo Furuhashi missed a penalty - but it mattered little as Celtic cantered to victory.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley’s brace had Celtic cantering towards another emphatic victory, having already missed a penalty. Killie boss Derek McInnes’ decision to make a double substitution after half an hour and the change of personnel ensured they managed to pull a goal back and prevent the free-scoring Bhoys from adding to their tally in the second half.

However, Commons was impressed with the overall display and believes Celtic could easily have racked up a cricket score if they had kept their foot on the gas throughout the 90 minutes.

He told the Daily Mail: “Watching Kilmarnock get blown away by Celtic in the first half at Rugby Park yesterday, I feared it was going to become an absolute train wreck. Killie have a good, experienced manager in Derek McInnes but, 20 minutes into the game, it looked like he’d sent out a team that had never been coached in their lives.

“That wasn’t McInnes’ fault. Celtic are just so strong under Ange Postecoglou. And, to be fair, from where the home side were after 27 minutes - trailing 4-0 with Celtic also missing a penalty - they did well to keep the final score relatively respectable at 4-1.

“Celtic beat Dundee United 9-0 earlier this season and, with Ange in charge, a day will come when we see them hit double figures. There’s no doubt about that, in my eyes.

“There are six games left and, if Celtic win them all, they are on course to hit 109 points which would be a new Scottish top-flight record. Would that make them better than Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles, who reached 106 in 2016-17? Or Martin O’Neill’s famous team that amassed 103 in 2001-02 and went on to reach the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 200?

“I would have to say the Seville team are better than the current team. But Postecoglou’s side are blowing teams and records away and it all makes for a very good debate.”

