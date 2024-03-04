Lawrence Shankland has revealed what happened in a heated stand-off with Joe Hart as Celtic lost to Hearts in the Premiership.

The striker was ruled offside for one goal but eventually buried the winner on a dramatic afternoon at Tynecastle which the home side won 2-0. Jorge Grant fired the Jambos in front but not before a taunt from goalkeeper Hart towards the striker.

TV footage appeared to show the shot stopper accusing the Scotland striker of being a 's******g' for not taking it. In the end Shankland had the last laugh and shared post-match what actually happened when the pair exchanged words.

Asked what Hart said to him, the Hearts captain smiled: "I don’t think I could say it. He was obviously having a bit of banter. He was clearly expecting me to take the penalty and had probably studied me all week.

"I think it probably threw him a bit when Jorge hit it, which can sometimes be a good thing. Previous to now, I’d obviously hit the last two, but Jorge wasn’t on the pitch.

"He hit one against Aberdeen [in January] and scored after I’d missed three in a row, so there’s no reason for him not to hit them when he’s on the pitch. It’s something I’m quite comfortable with and there was no bickering about it. I was quite happy for him to go and score.

"I think it threw him [Hart]. He would’ve made his mind up where he was going if I was taking the penalty and studied it a bit - but Jorge went up composed and scored. It’s just part and parcel of the game. I would’ve probably said the same thing. A couple of the outfield players had asked if I’d bottled it as well. I would’ve been asking as well if I’d been in their position.