He’s a legendary figure at Leeds United but his boyhood club remains Celtic.

A Leeds United icon reckons 49ers investment in Rangers can only be a good thing for both clubs - as he prepares a Celtic dig.

Eddie Gray spent his entire playing career at Leeds United and went on to manage the club, several members of his family since playing at Elland Road, such as great-nephew Archie. He’s watched on as the 49ers Enterprises takeover has taken place and guided Leeds back to the Premier League, with the American investors now targeting control at Rangers.

Alongside US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, Leeds United chairman and key 49ers figure Paraag Marathe was in Glasgow this week for talks over a takeover. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Gray did not forget his Scottish roots and boyhood club Celtic. He walks the corridors of powers at Elland Road and is planning a Parkhead themed dig once the Rangers announcement is made.

Leeds United legend’s Celtic dig at Rangers

He said when asked if he had partaken in conversation with Marathe over the takeover: “No, but when it happens I'll probably walk in here with my green and white scarf on!”

After that bit of joking around, Gray went on to say that he has had chats with Marathe, who has left him with the impression of being a smooth operator. He explained: “That's something like... I mean, if that happens, it'll be a progress for both clubs. The thing about it is, it's still in its early stages to actually think about the whole thing. He's astute, but he's a nice fella.

“My wife and I, we get into the boardroom for every game. You know, the club treat me well here. Very well. We get in the boardroom before every game. It's the same when we get away from home and you mix with them. They're so enthusiastic about the game and the club. I think the people at the football club here, they're successful people and they want to continue that success.”

Leeds United test for 49ers

Gray is of the belief that now Leeds United are back in the English big time under 49ers management, this is where their mettle will be truly tested. He added: “This is where we'll find out now when we move into the big league. Because we have done well in the Championship, but when you're moving up that notch, that's when you'll know what the investment's going to be.

“And we'll need investment if we're going to survive in the big league. Leeds is one of the biggest cities in England. If we're going to be where the club was in the past, challenging for honours and banging the door for Europe every year. For a period of time, we played in Europe for about eight, ten years in a row. We were always up there. We won the championships. We won the League Cup. We won the FA Cup. We won the European Trophy. That's the standard that the club will be trying to set.”