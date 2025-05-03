Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers hero is a regular pundit for Sky Sports and has been looking ahead to the Old Firm vs Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd says there’s a Rangers reason why he is plastered with abuse on punditry duty - as he demands an inquest if his former side beat Celtic.

The Light Blues have toiled domestically this season, ending this campaign without a trophy and the Premiership title race long done as a competitive entity. Despite this, they have beaten Celtic in their last two league meetings and pushed them all the way to penalties in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former striker Boyd, a regular on Sky Sports broadcasts of Scottish football, says the reason he is hammered with sometimes below the belt abuse is purely because he played with Rangers. He is able to take it, but he wonders whether current stars are able to stand up to the scrutiny.

Kris Boyd on Rangers abuse

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, he said: “Let's get it right, no one in Scottish football likes Rangers. From my own experience, if you're not with the club then you're against it. Even now, I get abuse at every ground in the country when I turn up to watch a game for Sky. Some of the things that get shouted at me are just pathetic. Does it bother me? No. Believe me, it's water off a duck's back. But the only reason I get abuse is because I happened to play for Rangers.

“And even though it's years since I left the club, I still get it. It doesn't stop me doing my job now, though. Just as it didn't stop me doing my job when I pulled on the shirt. But I look at today's players and I don't think they are capable of handling the pressure of performing when you're running out against opposition you are expected to beat.”

Rangers inquest needed if victory achieved vs Celtic

That has Boyd believing that should they win against their rivals again, a sweeping review is needed as to why. He added: “Celtic are champions and there's a huge gap between the two teams right now. Nothing that happens at Ibrox tomorrow is going to change that. But Barry Ferguson and his team went wild after fighting back from being 2-0 down against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. And I'd have no problem with them doing the same again should this final Premiership Old Firm derby of the season go their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there also has to be an acceptance that this season has been woefully bad and nowhere near good enough. And I'd like to think that another victory against Celtic would lead to an inquest to ask why. You wouldn't bet against that result happening, would you? It wouldn't be the least bit surprising if they turned up and performed against Brendan Rodgers' team and took another three points off them.

“In actual fact, that's probably even what a lot of people are expecting to happen now. Because standing up to be counted in these games has not been a problem for Gers. They have already taken six points from their rivals and played really well in those games. We all know it's been the other fixtures that have shown the flaw in this group of players. The games when they have been expected to win, and they haven't had the mentality to get the job done.

“It should be galling for those players if they somehow manage to beat Celtic again. They should be looking at the league table and asking themselves how on earth they are so far behind. In all honesty, I hope that inquest has already happened. But I also wonder if it's too late for some of the players in that dressing room, and they know it.”