Lengthy Celtic transfer meeting revealed as Michael Nicholson sitdown brings clarity over summer targets
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has vowed to make his side stronger after a transfer meeting with Parkhead chiefs.
The Premiership champions ran out 4-3 winners over Premier League kings Man City in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in a friendly Stateside as part of pre-season preparation. Amid getting the squad physically in shape for the new season, Rodgers has had discussions with CEO Michael Nicholson and chief financial officer Chris McKay whilst in America over summer signings.
Paulo Bernardo is one star they want in midfield while Adam Idah is in their sights, having signed goalkeeping duo Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo so far this summer. In a message to supporters, the Irishman says Celtic will be in a good position when the window shuts.
Rodgers said: “Well I had a long meeting with Michael and Chris today, so we know the targets we want to bring in. There’s still a long way to go in the window. I think my concentration is that we know what we want to do, we know the priority positions that we want to improve.
“Whilst the club gets on with that, myself and the coaches are really focused on the improvement of this team. So at some point before the end of August, I would expect us to have the players we want in.
“I’ll make it clear to the Celtic supporters, we know we want to improve the squad and by the end of the window shuts, I expect us to be that.”
