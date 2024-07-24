Celtic fired transfer warning by European chief regarding nine-goal attacker

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic have the chance to bring in some more players over the coming weeks

Brondby Director of Football Carsten V. Jensen has admitted Celtic-linked Mathias Kvitgaarden could be sold this summer, but not on the cheap. The Danish Superliga side are facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker in this window amid interest from elsewhere.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old ahead of next season. They won the Scottish Premiership again in the last campaign ahead of rivals Rangers and will be looking to do the same again next time around.

Celtic could see Kvitgaarden as someone to bolster their attacking department. However, RB Salzburg have also been mentioned as a potential suitors and could provide competition in this particular pursuit.

Brondby chief Jensen has shared this update on the player’s situation in an interview with Viaplay: "It goes without saying that there is interest when we have a team with such talented players. As I said, we now have a strength in that we can keep the group together and are not forced to sell - and not for a pittance at all."

Kvitgaarden spoke to Danish news outlet Campo earlier this summer and told of his ambition to better himself: “I think I have shown myself in a lot of ways, which means that I have shown that I can hopefully also play internationally at some point. I am a soccer player. I meet here around 8:30. So I'm hired to play soccer. And then there are a lot of others who are employed to do what they are employed to do."

The Denmark youth international is still waiting to play for their senior team. They reached Euro 2024 but were knocked out by the hosts Germany in the Round of 16, with Celtic new boy Kasper Schmeichel playing between the sticks.

Kvitgaarden played for Skjold Birkerød and Lyngby before joining Brondby in 2015. He has since risen up through the ranks of his current team and broke into their senior set-up in 2020.

The forward has since made 83 appearances in all competitions and has fired 23 goals, nine of which came last term. His contract expires in 2027 meaning Brondby are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in.

Celtic may have to fork out a decent sized transfer fee if they are to win the race for his signature. Time will tell whether they pursue a deal for him or look elsewhere for targets.

The Hoops beat Manchester City 4-3 in their latest friendly over in America. Rodgers was delighed with the win and said afterwards: “Some of the football we played was excellent. We showed how much we wanted to attack.

