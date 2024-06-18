Liverpool slap big transfer fee on Celtic target as another on Hoops radar enters 'worrying' situation
Celtic look to be heading out of the race to sign Caoimhin Kelleher as a high price is set by Liverpool.
The Republic of Ireland international established himself as one of the back-up goalkeepers in Europe last term when deputising for Alisson. He has a desire to be a number one himself, however, with Celtic said to be one of the team interested in giving him that chance.
Brendan Rodgers is hunting a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart’s retirement. According to the Athletic though, Liverpool have a premium price tag. A fee of £15m had been mentioned in some quarters but the Reds “will only consider offers of £25million and above because there are few better backup goalkeepers in Europe.”
They are also not in a position of needing to sell. Another target said to be on the radar of Celtic is Real Madrid back-up Andriy Lunin, who’s future at the Bernabeu is “increasingly uncertain.” With Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury, there is doubt over where Lunin now stands.
It is also claimed “voices from his camp describe his situation as “worrying” and do not rule out an exit this summer, either through a sale or a loan deal, if he ends up signing his contract until 2029.”
With Hart leaving Celtic, it leaves Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain as the senior goalkeeper. But Siegrist is also in the frame for an exit, with Aberdeen one club recently linked with making a move for the man who previously shone at Dundee United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.