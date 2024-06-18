Caoimhin Kelleher has slowly built up a reputation as one of the world's best backup goalkeepers. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have set a transfer fee for the man linked to Celtic.

Celtic look to be heading out of the race to sign Caoimhin Kelleher as a high price is set by Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international established himself as one of the back-up goalkeepers in Europe last term when deputising for Alisson. He has a desire to be a number one himself, however, with Celtic said to be one of the team interested in giving him that chance.

Brendan Rodgers is hunting a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart’s retirement. According to the Athletic though, Liverpool have a premium price tag. A fee of £15m had been mentioned in some quarters but the Reds “will only consider offers of £25million and above because there are few better backup goalkeepers in Europe.”

They are also not in a position of needing to sell. Another target said to be on the radar of Celtic is Real Madrid back-up Andriy Lunin, who’s future at the Bernabeu is “increasingly uncertain.” With Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury, there is doubt over where Lunin now stands.

It is also claimed “voices from his camp describe his situation as “worrying” and do not rule out an exit this summer, either through a sale or a loan deal, if he ends up signing his contract until 2029.”